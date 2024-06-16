Looking to finally steer a sinking ship back in the right direction under new head coach Enzo Maresca, Chelsea now reportedly want to seal what could be a bargain deal this summer.

Chelsea transfer news

Maresca, of course, has already been handed his first signing at Stamford Bridge, with Tosin Adarabioyo arriving on a free deal following the expiry of his Fulham contract at the end of last season.

The defender expressed his delight over the move, telling Chelsea's official website: "Chelsea is a huge club and this is a full-circle moment for me. I was born three miles away from Stamford Bridge and made my professional debut there. I’m very excited and looking forward to helping push the club in the direction we want to go."

After Chelsea once again struggled last season though, there is almost certain to be further arrivals this summer, especially with Todd Boehly's history of spending at Stamford Bridge, which could see Maresca handed an attacking boost.

According to BILD, relayed by Chelsea News, Chelsea now want to sign Serhou Guirassy this summer, who reportedly has a release clause of just £15m in what would be a bargain deal considering the season he has just enjoyed at Stuttgart. The Blues aren't alone in the race for the forward's signature, however, with West Ham United and Arsenal also eyeing moves.

It would make a welcomed change if Chelsea managed to land a bargain deal rather than excessively splashing the cash to no avail, but it remains to be seen whether they can win the race to secure Guirassy's services in the coming months. Where his arrival would leave Nicolas Jackson may also be one to watch, as Maresca attempts to do what those before him have failed to do by navigating Chelsea's impossibly large squad at times.

"Outrageous" Guirassy can replace Jackson

As much as Jackson showed glimpses of his quality last season, those glimpses were not enough to take Chelsea back to their best to spark concerns over his ability to carry the Blues' attack in a way that Guirassy could. The Stuttgart man was one of the best forwards in Europe last season and has more than earned a big move this summer.

League stats 23/24 (via FBref) Serhou Guirassy Nicolas Jackson Goals 28 14 Assists 3 5 Expected Goals 20.8 18.6 Key Passes 53 38

Outperforming his expected goals by over seven, Guirassy was clinical where Jackson underperformed last season, highlighting the key difference that he could bring to Maresca's side next season.

Earning plenty of praise as a result of last season's incredible form, Guirassy's run was described as "outrageous" by Seb Stafford-Bloor, who could now be among those watching on as the Stuttgart man potentially chooses Stamford Bridge over a Bundesliga stay or other Premier League sides this summer.

The London giants, for just £15m, would be getting one of the bargains of the summer in England's top flight whilst potentially taking a key step back towards the Premier League's top four.