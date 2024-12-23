Chelsea are now ready to make a move to sign a new defender for Enzo Maresca as they look to bolster their ranks in their bid for Premier League supremacy, according to a fresh report.

Chelsea expected to be busy in January

Currently second in the Premier League, Maresca's Chelsea are expected to be among the busier sides in January. The Blues have been linked with a move for a new defender amid speculation they could look to sign Benfica's Tomas Araujo, while their admiration for Victor Osimhen is also not thought to have diminished despite Nicolas Jackson's immense form.

However, much of the work done at Stamford Bridge over the January window will likely be on exits.

Christopher Nkunku has been strongly linked with a move away from the club after struggling for minutes in the Premier League, though he continues to impress in cup competitions. Meanwhile, midfield trio Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall have all suffered the same fate, with the trio yet to make an impact on Maresca's Premier League XI.

In the case of Dewsbury-Hall, a loan move is the most likely given his arrival just six months ago, while Chukwuemeka has also been urged to leave on loan by Maresca. Casadei has been linked with a return to Serie A in January, either on loan or permanently.

Another who is almost certain to depart is Ben Chilwell, who failed to exit west London over the summer but has not played a minute since and is almost guaranteed to leave the club in January either on loan or permanently. Now, Chelsea could be eyeing an instant upgrade on the England international.

Chelsea monitoring French defender for Maresca

That is according to the Boot Room, who claim that Chelsea are one of four clubs keeping a close eye on Milan defender Theo Hernandez amid his contract standoff at San Siro. The Frenchman's £81,000 a week deal in Italy expires in 2026, and Milan Live claim that "to date there has been no significant progress on his renewal", meaning that "everything suggests that the left back could be sold in the next transfer window".

Though dubbed a "special" defender by Milan icon Paolo Maldini, Hernandez could now leave on the cheap, and the report claims that he has "fallen out with manager Paulo Fonseca" in Milan, leaving a departure increasingly likely.

To that end, Chelsea "are being constantly notified" about his situation, having been keen to sign the defender last year. His arrival could coincide with Chilwell's exit from Stamford Bridge, allowing Maresca to land an alternative to hugely impressive fullback Marc Cucurella at a fraction of Chilwell's reported £200,000 a week wages.

Theo Hernandez in Serie A 24/25 Appearances 13 Goals 2 Assists 2 Yellow Cards 1 Red Cards 1

The Blues will face competition in their aim to sign the defender though, with Arsenal, Manchester City and Bayern Munich all mentioned among potential suitors for the fullback should his availability become common knowledge.

Still just 27-years-old, Hernandez could be an impressive signing for any club that manages to lure him away from Milan, and Chelsea will be hoping to beat the competition to his signature.