Key Takeaways Chelsea veteran Raheem Sterling has not featured for the Blues so far this season.

Enzo Maresca's preferred attackers ripped Wolves to shreds on Sunday afternoon, so there is unlikely to be a place for Sterling in the future.

The former Manchester City star has been offered to West Ham, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but Chelsea could yet find a better solution.

As transfer deadline day approaches, Chelsea still have it all to do when it comes to fine-tuning a packed squad and now reportedly want to use Raheem Sterling in a deal that would kill two birds with one stone.

Chelsea transfer news

Whilst the Blues brought some calm amid the transfer chaos with a 6-2 mauling of Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, there's no getting away from just how busy they could be before Friday's deadline.

Enzo Maresca's squad is still full to the brim with talents that he has no plan for, including Sterling, who has even been stripped of his squad number. The Chelsea boss recently spoke about the England international's Stamford Bridge future, admitting that he will not be getting minutes in his side this season.

Sterling's agent has since reportedly done the rounds, offering his client to the likes of West Ham United, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa, but it could be those at Stamford Bridge who come up with the best solution.

According to Jason Burt of The Telegraph, Chelsea now want to use Sterling in a swap deal to sign Jadon Sancho, who finds himself in a similar position at Manchester United.

In what would be a sensational deal, Chelsea could kill two birds with one stone by showing Sterling the door and welcoming a younger reinforcement in Sancho. Given how the former Borussia Dortmund star has struggled at Old Trafford too, the deal should suit all parties.

That said, Sterling would certainly be making a controversial move by adding Manchester United to his list of clubs alongside both Liverpool and Manchester City.

"Gifted" Sancho wouldn't solve Chelsea's problems

After Noni Madueke scored a hat-trick last time out and Pedro Neto Neto came from the bench in place of Mykhailo Mudryk to grab his first assist, the last player that Chelsea need is a winger and one who has struggled for form in the Premier League. Signing Sancho would simply see the Blues add to the depth problem that they're currently looking to solve.

What's more, clearing Sterling's £325,000-a-week salary off their wage bill would almost become null and void if the Blues then signed Sancho, who earns a reported £250,000-a-week at Manchester United.

Sancho is, of course, capable of rediscovering the form that saw him become one of Europe's best wingers during his Borussia Dortmund days, but Chelsea simply don't have the squad space to take another gamble.

Dubbed "gifted" by former manager Edin Terzic during his loan spell back at Dortmund last season, Sancho is running out of time to steal a move away from Old Trafford, as is the case with Sterling at Stamford Bridge. A swap deal, on paper, would have made sense earlier in the window, but Chelsea have since added superior attacking reinforcements.