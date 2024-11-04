Whilst Chelsea are beginning to turn a corner, one player is at risk of being left behind with the Blues now reportedly willing to entertain offers for his signature in Enzo Maresca's latest ruthless act.

Chelsea transfer news

Linked with the likes of Vinicius Junior and Jamal Musiala in recent weeks, Chelsea once again seem unlikely to waste any time when the transfer window arrives. Intent on building on Maresca's recent progress and discovering a repeat of Cole Palmer's success rather than previous transfer struggles, Todd Boehly and his new manager will need to be ruthless once again next year.

During the last transfer window, of course, it was academy graduates such as Trevoh Chalobah and Conor Gallagher who were shown the door, whilst Ben Chilwell has found himself cast aside after failing to find a move away from Stamford Bridge. With such a big squad to choose from, Maresca has so far completed the task that Mauricio Pochettino and Graham Potter arguably failed to show the ruthlessness for and is beginning to reap the rewards as a result.

Now, the Blues could be set to bid farewell to further players. According to Foot Mercato, Chelsea are now willing to entertain offers for Benoit Badiashile, who only arrived in January of 2023 for a reported £35m. Now almost two years on, the £90,000-a-week defender could find himself heading towards the exit door in January after struggling to impose himself in Maresca's side.

The Frenchman had his problems laid bare in his last start against Newcastle United in the Carabao Cup, as Alexander Isak led his side to victory against a changed Chelsea line-up at Stamford Bridge.

The form of Wesley Fofana and Levi Colwill on top of his own disappointing run may well leave Badiashile on course for an inevitable exit if the right offer arrives.

"Outstanding" Badiashile needs fresh start

Although Maresca has impressed in many aspects during his time at Stamford Bridge so far, he has yet to show that players have the chance to earn a second chance under his management. Chalobah was quickly shown the door, as was Raheem Sterling and Chilwell frozen out and not handed an opportunity ever since. One you're out of the current Chelsea side, that seems to be it in a fate that Badiashile may soon suffer.

Many will argue that the talent is still there, however. After all, the Frenchman is still just 23 years old and is still the player who earned such high praise from former AS Monaco coach Joao Tralhao.

Thierry Henry's former assistant told Sky Sports: "In terms of personality, he is very cold. He does not shake if he is playing against Mbappe or Neymar, if the stadium is empty or full. He is a very balanced boy. His character is outstanding. He focuses on what he must do to perform. It is one of his best qualities.

"He has that maturity and that emotional control. That impressed Thierry a lot and he had no hesitation to play him. Some questioned that. He was 17 and centre-back is a position that requires some experience. Now we can say Thierry was right to bet on him."