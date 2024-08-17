With just two weeks left until deadline day, Chelsea have spent the summer stealing the headlines once again and could now end on their most surprising addition yet, according to reports.

Chelsea transfer news

Once again, the Blues face a guessing game as to how their season is going to go with a new manager in Enzo Maresca alongside a sensational nine fresh faces. Chelsea have welcomed the likes of Filip Jorgensen, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and, most recently, Pedro Neto in another overhaul.

Speaking to the official website, Chelsea's ninth signing of the summer said: "I feel really grateful to have joined this club. I have worked really hard in my career to be here and I’m looking forward to getting on the pitch with this shirt."

The winger arrived for a reported £54m in a hefty deal, but even after splashing the cash once again, the Blues may not be done on the incomings front this month.

Now, according to Fussball News, Chelsea are willing to offer Jadon Sancho an escape route out of his Manchester United misery and to Stamford Bridge before the summer window slams shut. The Blues are reportedly willing to hand Manchester United two academy stars in a swap deal for the former Borussia Dortmund star or land a loan deal with an obligation to buy, in which they'll cover his £250,000-a-week wages.

Whilst Sancho did patch things up with United boss Erik ten Hag, there's been no signs to suggest that he'll be a starter at Old Trafford this season, once again leaving the door open for an exit. In what would be one of the most surprising deals of the summer, Sancho could yet be on his way to Chelsea.

"Great" Sancho is a risk not worth taking for Maresca

Although he showed several signs during his loan move at Dortmund in the second half of last season that he is still capable of becoming a game-changer, Sancho is yet to show it in the Premier League. And given that Chelsea have just signed a winger in the form of Neto, the England international is arguably not worth the risk, especially considering his £250,000-a-week salary.

Of course, it would be on brand for this modern-day Chelsea side to ignore their growing squad and the red flags that Sancho would come with and secure his signature, nonetheless, but only time will tell whether they push on with their move.

Former Dortmund boss Edin Terzic was full of praise for Sancho last season, saying via BVB Buzz: "We were very happy with Jadon's performance against PSG. He had a really great game. We've emphasised again and again that he shows us in every training session how good he is. He hadn't played for a long time, but now he's fit, bursting with energy, and enjoying playing for us."

The move would undoubtedly steal the headlines. Whether it will take place remains to be seen, however.