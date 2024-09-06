Chelsea have approached three clubs as they try to offload a "really talented" player in Enzo Maresca's squad, with out-of-window transfers still possible as some European sides remain able to conduct business.

Maresca axes host of players as he rebuilds Chelsea team

The UK summer window saw many players either sold or loaned out by Chelsea, as Maresca seeks to build his own new-look Blues side.

Maresca has been blunt with his out-of-favour Chelsea players, even making public media statements in regard to the men who are not in his long-term plans at Stamford Bridge.

"I prefer to be honest with players," said Maresca on his exit-bound players at Chelsea last week, and how he's dealt with them.

"The ones who are not involved are not going to be involved and they won't get any minutes if they stay. I don't know what happens when the window closes if they are still here. The ones who will get minutes are the ones I think can help us.

Chelsea 1-1 Crystal Palace - top performers by WhoScored Player Match Rating Cole Palmer 7.6 Nicolas Jackson 7.2 Moises Caicedo 7.2 Eberechi Eze 7.2 Dean Henderson 7.1

"Raheem [Sterling] is a fantastic guy who has trained very well. Every manager has a different idea, and he is the kind of winger that is not one that I like. History and numbers speak for Raheem. He knows exactly what he needs to do.

"The rest are training apart, they are not going to get minutes. I have been clear and honest with them."

Sterling, Armando Broja, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Djordje Petrovic and Tino Anjorin all sealed late-window moves elsewhere, either on loan or permanently, while Brazilian starlet Angelo Gabriel agreed to join Al-Nassr earlier this week and just before the Saudi window deadline.

With the Greek and Turkish transfer windows open until the end of next week, there is still time for Maresca and BlueCo to offload more unwanted squad members. AEK Athens have registered a firm interest in Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana, who is looking to secure more senior minutes away from west London.

However, the most high-profile potential exit which could materialise in the coming week is that of left-back Ben Chilwell.

Chelsea offer Ben Chilwell to three clubs in bid to offload

The 27-year-old is out-of-favour, with Maresca making it clear that Chilwell is not in his long-term plans moving forward.

"I prefer to be honest with the player. The ones who are not involved, they are all players who are not going to be involved and they don’t get any minutes in case they stay," said Maresca on Chilwell last month.

"With Chilly, I said he is a lovely guy, but he is going to struggle because of his position. He is going to struggle. If you define this as brutal, it's up to you to decide. For me, it's not brutal, it's just honest."

Called "really talented" by Man City boss Pep Guardiola, it would've once been pretty surprising to think the England international could end up in Greece or Turkey.

Now, as per Turkish reporter Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (via Sports Digitale), it is believed Chelsea have offered Chilwell out to Fenerbahçe, Galatasaray and Istanbul Başakşehir - but none of the Super Lig trio have even responded.

This is despite some reports that Fenerbahce boss Jose Mourinho is planning an ambitious move for Chilwell, so perhaps the former Leicester City star's £200,000-per-week wages and the potential cost of a transfer is putting them off.