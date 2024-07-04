Chelsea have offered a big-name European side four members of Enzo Maresca's squad, which happened during negotiations over selling them a high-profile player.

Players who could be sold by Chelsea this summer

Thiago Silva, Hakim Ziyech, Lewis Hall, Omari Hutchinson and Ian Maatsen have already departed Stamford Bridge, bringing in around £84 million in total and helping to balance the books significantly.

Their exits mean Chelsea are only minus £21 million when factoring in net spend, with the signings of Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall and Brazilian starlet Estevao Willian costing Chelsea around £105 million.

However, the west Londoners are keen to add more new faces in a bid to back Maresca, with Chelsea thought to be serious contenders to sign Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna among other interesting names.

Riccardo Calafiori's best Serie A games for Bologna last season Match Match Rating (via WhoScored) Bologna 3-0 Salernitana 8.09 Empoli 1-0 Bologna 7.76 Bologna 1-0 Lazio 7.65 Roma 1-3 Bologna 7.55 Bologna 4-0 Lecce 7.49

Calafiori is rumoured to command a price tag of around £42 million, coming after some very impressive displays at both international level for Italy and at club level in Serie A. The 22-year-old won't come cheap, so Chelsea will need to bolster their transfer kitty with key player sales over the coming weeks if they wish to sign Calafiori, as well as other prestigious targets.

Armando Broja, Malang Sarr, Kepa Arrizabalaga, Trevoh Chalobah, Lesley Ugochukwu, Carney Chukwuemeka, Ben Chilwell, Mykhailo Mudryk and Conor Gallagher are all players who have been linked with a Chelsea exit within the last few months alone.

While not all of the aforementioned will be shown the door, there are a few who could help to bring in extra funds, but chief among them will be Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku.

The 31-year-old, since re-joining Chelsea in a £98 million deal three years ago, has endured a nightmare stint. Lukaku spent last season on loan at Roma, and the season before that on a temporary spell back at Inter Milan.

Todd Boehly will be very keen to get the forward's £325,000-per-week wages off the books, and it is believed AC Milan have been in talks to sign Lukaku, who is once again attracting real interest from Serie A.

Chelsea offer four players in talks to sell Lukaku to AC Milan

Negotiations between Maresca's side and the Rossoneri have been happening again this week, according to HITC, who have an interesting update on the matter.

They state that Chelsea have offered four players to Milan during talks to sell Lukaku, as they desperately look to offload some surplus players. Broja, Chukwuemeka, Ugochukwu and Chalobah are the quartet in question, and it is hardly surprising when you consider these men don't appear in Chelsea's plans going by their lack of first team action.

Chalobah is perhaps the exception to the bunch, though. The versatile 24-year-old Cobham graduate actually started 10 out of Chelsea's final 14 Premier League matches under Mauricio Pochettino last season, once he recovered from a thigh injury which kept him out for most of 2023/2024.