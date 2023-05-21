Chelsea have made an offer for Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic ahead of the summer transfer window, journalist Julien Laurens has revealed.

What's the latest on Vlahovic and Chelsea?

The forward has previously been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, and with Chelsea in need of a striker this summer, it seems that they have targeted the 23-year-old for a potential transfer.

The Serbian earns £216k per week at Juventus, and it may be an expensive deal for the striker, who has scored ten league goals this season.

A potential move could also confirm that Romelu Lukaku's future lies away from Stamford Bridge. The Belgian is on loan at Inter Milan, with it unclear whether he could be offered a fresh start in West London under incoming manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Speaking on The Byline Podcast, Laurens revealed that an offer has already been made for Vlahovic, with Chelsea seemingly keen on getting their business done early.

"I was told today like by someone that Chelsea are in for Vlahovic, Chelsea have made an offer already for Vlahovic, and I think he's maybe better technically than Lukaku, but he is still really a goalscorer," he stated.

"There is not much of an all-round game about him like you can see with Harry Kane, that by the way, Pochettino made him what he is now, like a number nine and a number 10. That might have changed, and he might just want a proper number nine in Vlahovic, who I think will do that very well.

"The fact that Chelsea are in for Vlahovic shows that they're not counting on Lukaku, I think Lukaku will go back to Inter eventually on loan, and then Pochettino will be able to get a striker that he wants to work with more, if that's Vlahovic then fair enough."

Should Chelsea buy Vlahovic?

The 23-year-old presents a much younger option than if Lukaku was to return, but it is arguable that he does not represent an upgrade on the Belgian.

Lukaku has a higher scoring rate, significantly better passing and dribbling statistics, and is more dominant in the air than Vlahovic as per FBref. He has scored just two goals less than the Serbian in 400 less minutes in Serie A, and has also helped Inter reach the Champions League final whilst Juventus continue to struggle.

Given that Vlahovic joined Juventus for a hefty fee of around £66m, it may take a large fee to convince the Old Lady to part ways with their striker, and he may need some convincing to join, with Chelsea not competing in any European competition next season.

Unless a big offer arrives for Lukaku which could see them effectively swap the strikers for a similar fee, a move for Vlahovic may not be the solution to Chelsea's problems this summer.