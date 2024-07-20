Last summer, Chelsea invested heavily across the entire squad once again, including the attacking department.

Senegalese centre-forward Nicolas Jackson was brought to the club in an attempt to replace Romelu Lukaku and Kai Havertz, and it’s fair to say that his first season at the club was a success.

In the Premier League alone, the 23-year-old started 31 top-flight games, scoring an excellent 14 goals and also providing five assists.

However, despite his encouraging goalscoring exploits, new boss Enzo Maresca is keen to bolster the centre-forward position once more, with endless players being linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

The Blues are yet to have a breakthrough in any attempts for a new frontman, but they have been offered the opportunity to land a new talisman in what could potentially be a domino effect between multiple clubs.

Chelsea offered the chance to sign £67m talent this summer

With Chelsea looking to raise funds for a new striker this summer, they may look to part ways with numerous first-team members to afford a move for a new big-money addition.

They could potentially be set to part ways with Lukaku, who has failed to make an impact at Stamford Bridge after the club paid £97.5m to bring him back to west London just a handful of years ago.

Napoli are reportedly interested in a move for the Belgian, which could see their star man Victor Osimhen join French side PSG, with the Nigerian once again subject to huge interest this summer.

However, the respective transfers could open the door for a new addition at Stamford Bridge, with PSG looking to clear their forward line out to make way for Osimhen.

Journalist Graeme Bailey confirmed that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Portuguese forward Gonçalo Ramos, despite only arriving at the Parc des Princes for £67m this summer after initially joining the Ligue 1 side on loan from Benfica.

In talks with intermediaries, they have allegedly reached out to clubs to inform the likes of Chelsea that Ramos and his teammate, Randal Kolo Muani, will be available this summer.

Whilst it’s unknown how much a deal for the 23-year-old would cost, he could prove to be a worthwhile addition and the perfect upgrade on Blues man Jackson.

Why Ramos would be an upgrade on Jackson for Chelsea

Although Jackson registered an impressive tally in the Premier League during 2023/24, the Portuguese international could prove to give Maresca’s side that added cutting edge in attacking areas.

With PSG wanting to sign Osimhen, they may offload other forwards to make way for his potential arrival, with Ramos one option that may have to be sacrificed.

However, their loss could be Chelsea’s gain, with the 23-year-old averaging more goals and assists per 90 than Jackson, despite registering fewer contributions due to his lower number of appearances.

He’s also won more aerial duels than the current Blues ace, fitting the bill perfectly for that focal point that Maresca is hunting for during the transfer window.

How Ramos & Jackson compare in 2023/24 Statistics Ramos Jackson Games 29 35 Goals + assists 12 19 Goals + assists per 90 0.76 0.61 Shots per 90 3.42 2.57 Aerials won 57% 36% Stats via FBref

The “incredible” ace - as he was dubbed by Statman Dave - has also demonstrated his ability with the ball at his feet, attempting more shots on goal per 90 than the current Chelsea man, potentially proving the Blues with the added goal threat they’ve been searching for.

Indeed, Ramos notably registered a stellar return of 27 goals in all competitions during the 2022/23 season while at Benfica - a record far superior to Jackson's career-best haul of 17 goals across all fronts during the most recent campaign.

Whilst Ramos may not have been many Chelsea fans’ first choice to lead the line, he could well prove to be the difference-maker under the Italian and fire the Blues back towards the top end of the Premier League.