Chelsea have been handed the chance to strike a temporary deal which would be "straightforward" to negotiate, following claims that manager Enzo Maresca has personally set his sights on bolstering one area of the team.

Enzo Maresca requests new midfielder at Chelsea

The Italian could see Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka depart Stamford Bridge before the transfer deadline on February 3rd, according to numerous reports, so a new midfielder for the engine room could be needed sooner rather than later.

Chelsea's success this season has partly come from their real strength in depth, with Maresca deploying an 'A' team for the Premier League and a 'B' team for cup competitions throughout this 2024/2025 campaign.

However, a plethora of Chelsea exits are expected over the final 13 days of this transfer window, with potential departures for Dewsbury-Hall, Casadei and Chukwuemeka threatening to leave Maresca far shorter of options in the middle of the park.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Wolverhampton Wanderers (home) January 20 Man City (away) January 25 West Ham (away) February 3 Brighton (away) February 14 Aston Villa (away) February 22

According to reliable journalist Simon Phillips, Maresca has personally asked Chelsea to sign a new midfielder this month, and they've been seriously linked with a move for Man United starlet Kobbie Mainoo as a result.

Chelsea have made an approach to Mainoo's agents as they look to turn the England international's head, so the Blues appear to be serious about granting Maresca's wish and bringing in a new technician for the engine room.

Mainoo, who could cost as much as £100 million to prise away from Old Trafford, would be one of the most headline-grabbing transfers of this window - but his price tag and United's reluctance to let a star player leave mid-season could mean that his signing is too much to pull off.

If a move for the teenage sensation fails, which appears most likely, then Chelsea do have solid alternatives. One of them, according to a fresh report by Phillips on his Substack, is Juventus midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The Brazilian only joined Juve last summer, in a £42 million part-exchange deal which saw both Enzo Barrenchea and Samuel Iling-Junior head to Aston Villa, but it is believed he's keen on returning to England already.

Chelsea offered Douglas Luiz loan deal for January

Phillips writes that Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Luiz on loan from Juve before the end of this January transfer window, and talks would apparently be "straightforward" considering the Old Lady are already in dialogue with Maresca's side over a move for Renato Veiga.

It is unclear whether the west London club wish to pursue this move, but Phillips theorises that they will at least be considering it behind-the-scenes.

He adds that Man City are considering a deal to re-sign their former ace, though, after being offered the same opportunity - so Chelsea chiefs will need to make a decision quickly.

The £135,000-per-week international bagged 10 goals and 10 assists for Villa in all competitions last campaign, so he could be an astute addition for Maresca as an already-proven Premier League "playmaker".