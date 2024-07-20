Chelsea have been offered a £205,000-per-week PSG star who could solve a key transfer wish for new head coach Enzo Maresca this summer.

Chelsea eyeing new star attackers in busy summer window

Todd Boehly and BlueCo have made most of the headlines yet again this window in a show of serious spending, with nearly £120 million spent on eight signings.

The official arrivals of Tosin Adarabioyo, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Estevao Willian and Renato Veiga cost Chelsea around £93 million in total, while deals for Aaron Anselmino and Caleb Wiley most recently have added a further £25.5 million (The Athletic).

Regardless of their spending so far, it remains the case that Chelsea could still make more signings before deadline day on August 30. The west Londoners are believed to be in the market for a new winger, with Borussia Dortmund's Karim Adeyemi and Athletic Bilbao's Nico Williams on Chelsea's radar.

Chelsea's top scorers in all competitions last season Goals Cole Palmer 25 Nicolas Jackson 17 Raheem Sterling 10 Noni Madueke 8 Conor Gallagher 7

Maresca has also made it clear he wants a new striker behind-the-scenes, according to some reports, which led to a failed bid for Atletico Madrid starlet Samu Omorodion.

Other marquee names have been linked with moves to Stamford Bridge, like Napoli star Victor Osimhen, but a move for the Nigerian appears less and less likely as the window ticks on due to the sheer size of a potential deal.

Chelsea have considered Lille star Jonathan David as a cheaper option, but the Blues even tried their hand with an audacious approach for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak at the start of this month.

Both Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson were responsible for the majority of Chelsea's goalscoring output last season, but as previously stated, it is believed Maresca is keen on bringing in a new striker to ease the burden.

Chelsea offered PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani

According to HITC, PSG may have just handed them a solution to grant Maresca's wish in the form of Randal Kolo Muani.

The outlet claims Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign Kolo Muani from PSG, as they look to offload strikers and make room for Osimhen. The Ligue 1 champions are attempting to strike a deal with Napoli over the Nigerian, but will need to offload both Kolo Muani and Goncalo Ramos to free up squad space.

The 25-year-old, who's been called a "complete" striker by Kylian Mbappe, bagged 23 goals and 17 assists in the 22/23 season for Eintracht Frankfurt, before joining PSG last summer.

Kolo Muani, on around £205,000-per-week at PSG, hasn't quite reached those same heights at the Parc des Princes, but perhaps Maresca could offer him a fresh start, making this one to watch.