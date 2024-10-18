Chelsea have been offered the chance to sign a £70 million PSG star for head coach Enzo Maresca, as intermediaries reach out for talks with the Blues ahead of 2025 and amid their internal debate over whether to sign a new forward.

Chelsea weigh up new striker move in January

Despite Nicolas Jackson's scintillating start to the new Premier League season, reliable reports out of Stamford Bridge have claimed that Chelsea bosses are still pondering whether to bring in a new number nine as early as January.

Chelsea did attempt to sign Victor Osimhen from Napoli during the latter stages of the summer window, but neither them nor Saudi side Al-Ahli could strike a deal for the Nigerian, who ended up signing for Turkish Süper Lig side Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.

Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73

Osimhen's contract includes a rumoured break clause, though, which would hand Chelsea and certain other sides the chance to strike a mid-season deal for him in January and take him away from the far east of Europe.

Ex-Chelsea midfielder John Obi-Mikel recently spoke of the 25-year-old's desire to make a move to west London in the summer, so perhaps another swoop for Osimhen is doable in 2025.

“I know what Victor wanted, I know what the club offered him, I know where we got to, we finally got to a compromise, both sides had to compromise, I was just some little things here and there, paperwork, medical, and a few issues we just couldn’t get over the line and we didn’t have much time," said Obi-Mikel.

“Both sides really played their part in terms of getting the deal done, and I commend Chelsea for that because I can see their ambition of where they want to take this club now and also on Victor’s side, how much he really wanted to come to the club."

If a transfer cannot be done for the former Lille sensation, there are other options. Journalist Simon Phillips says the likes of Liam Delap, Benjamin Sesko, Viktor Gyokeres, Victor Boniface and Evan Ferguson are on Chelsea's transfer shortlist, but now they also have an opportunity to strike a deal for PSG striker Randal Kolo Muani.

Chelsea offered chance to sign Randal Kolo Muani

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have been offered Kolo Muani by intermediaries, as they are reaching out for talks with Premier League sides.

PSG boss Enrique has personally made it clear that he would be happy for the Frenchman to move on, and it is believed Chelsea are among the English teams to have been spoken to about a possible January deal, alongside the likes of Manchester City, Manchester United, Arsenal, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The Ligue 1 champions signed Kolo Muani from Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer of 2023 for around £70 million, and while he has struggled at club level, the 25-year-old remains a regular for France at international level.

It is unclear just how much PSG would want for the player, but perhaps this is a situation which Chelsea could look to take advantage of.