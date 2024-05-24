After the final whistle against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, the Chelsea faithful wouldn’t have thought they’d be without a manager just days later.

However, they’re now set to head into the 2024/25 Premier League campaign with a new boss at the helm, following Mauricio Pochettino’s exit.

The Argentine split the opinion of the fanbase during his only campaign as Blues boss, with expectations even higher given the fact that he was once an iconic boss for rival Tottenham Hotspur.

Plenty of managers are currently being considered by the club, but there is one boss who could turn Moises Caicedo into one of the best around.

Chelsea’s search for a new manager

Numerous managers have appeared on Chelsea’s wish list, with Kieran McKenna, Thomas Frank, and Roberto De Zerbi all the most frequently mentioned names.

It’s been reported that Todd Boehly is keen to acquire a boss who can bring a possession-heavy approach to the club.

Now, according to a report from The Mirror, infamous football agent Jorge Mendes has personally recommended Sergio Conceicao to Boehly.

It’s been said that the agent has a “close relationship” with the Chelsea owner, which could make the board consider the Porto manager.

However, Chelsea aren’t completely unfamiliar with the Portuguese boss, having had a heated exchange with former boss Thomas Tuchel during a 2021 Champions League tie between the two sides.

The pair clashed after the final whistle which was followed by mass confrontation between members of both teams.

Sergio Conceicao’s style of play

Conceicao has earned plenty of plaudits for his time at Porto in recent years, particularly for his team’s showing in European competitions.

Journalist Jerry Mancini is a huge fan of the 49-year-old, describing him as “incredible” while also stating that he’s a “first-class manager,” but what exactly makes him so special?

Porto's 23/24 Liga Portugal Stats Stats Porto Games 34 Wins 22 Defeats 6 Goals scored 63 Goals conceded 27 Clean sheets 13 Via Sofascore

Well, firstly, it only takes the table above to showcase how well-drilled and difficult it is to play against Conceicao’s Porto, with their defensive record the best in Portugal.

Furthermore, the Portuguese boss’ philosophy has proven to work against the very best in England this season, Arsenal, highlighting that he’s well-suited to the league. He managed to beat Mikel Arteta's men in the first leg before taking them to penalties in the second encounter at the Emirates.

In theory, the Porto manager’s football would mirror similar foundations to what Jose Mourinho brought to Stamford Bridge - success built on defensive security that’s prioritised above all.

As a result, one player who will no doubt flourish in this system is Caicedo, who became the most expensive Premier League player of all time this summer.

The Ecuador international is an athletic, energetic defensive midfielder who poses technical class and defensive capabilities, and it’s the latter that could be supercharged by the Porto manager.

Caicedo is already very strong defensively, making 2.6 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, 5.7 balls recovered per game, and winning 5.6 duels every 90 minutes.

In a more defensive setup like Conceicao’s solid 4-4-2, his game will revolve much more around defensive discipline, which should see the 22-year-old’s overall game develop.

To conclude, it’s quite clear that the Porto boss has the potential to turn Chelsea into a horrible side to face, which would be a completely different story from their last two campaigns.