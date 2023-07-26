Chelsea are in the running to sign Michael Olise this summer.

Who wants to sign Michael Olise?

According to Football Insider, Chelsea have a concrete interest in bringing the Crystal Palace starlet to Stamford Bridge.

This outlet also revealed that Olise has a release clause of £35m and Manchester City are also keen on a deal. The reigning European Champions view the winger as a direct replacement for Riyad Mahrez, who is on the verge of a move to Saudi Arabia.

The Eagles would be powerless if both clubs activate this clause, and it would come down to the 21-year-old’s personal decision as to where his future lies.

Olise is currently facing up to three months out after tearing his hamstring during the U21 European Championship for France against Norway. Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Chelsea and Man City are waiting for clarity on his condition before they plot their moves.

How good is Michael Olise?

Last season, the former Reading prodigy rose to international prominence thanks to his dazzling creativity and output.

In 31 Premier League starts, Olise registered 11 assists, which was the joint-fourth-highest tally in the entire division. This also meant he was the first Palace player to ever claim double-digit assists in a top-flight campaign.

This wonderful term also included a record-breaking performance in the South Londoner’s 5-1 thrashing of Leeds United back in April, where he became the youngster-ever player to record three assists from open play in the Premier League. During that match, he also notched five successful dribbles, four accurate crosses, six key passes, and won 12 duels.

Furthermore, last season in the Palace squad, the forward averaged the most key passes per game in the league (1.9) and created the most chances in all competitions (69) at a rate of 1.73 per 90.

This incredible form led to glowing praise from Patrick Vieira, who said: “He can score goals, create chances and he is a special talent. He will improve and get better as a player. His work ethic every day has been terrific.”

A player with this limitless potential and sparkling innovation can provide an invaluable source of relief for the incoming Christopher Nkunku.

Olise's fellow Frenchman has already been signed from RB Leipzig for £52m. The attacker has forged a ridiculously impressive reputation in Germany - he was named the Bundesliga Player of the Season and German PFA Player of the Season for 2021-22 after 35 goal contributions in the league.

Then in the most recent campaign, despite missing nine games through injury, he was the Bundesliga’s top scorer with 16 goals and netted in Leipzig’s German DFB Cup final victory over Eintracht Frankfurt.

Upon his arrival to England, Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley, Chelsea's co-sporting directors, said: "Christopher has proved himself one of the standout attacking players in European football over the past two seasons and will add quality, creativity, and versatility to our squad."

The prospect of combining Olise’s creativity with Nkunku’s potency is a frightening prospect. If the Palace livewire had been awarded more productive forwards in South London, he could have even surpassed the imperious Kevin De Bruyne at the top of the assists chart.

Now with Nkunku possibly partnering him in the frontline, the sky is the limit for Olise.