Mesut Ozil announced his retirement from professional football yesterday after an illustrious career but Chelsea may already have the ideal heir to the German magician in Omari Hutchinson.

Who is Omari Hutchinson?

Like Ozil, Hutchinson has a history at Arsenal, having joined the Blues from Mikel Arteta's side in the summer transfer window, and he has continued his dazzling form in the academy with the west London outfit.

After hitting eight goals and seven assists in 22 appearances for Arsenal's U21 side last season, the versatile attacker has bettered that with Chelsea's academy so far this campaign, boasting eight goals and ten assists in 22 appearances.

The 19-year-old's impressive form has seen him make two appearances under Graham Potter in the senior side so far this campaign, which suggests that he is certainly on the manager's radar and could be set for a more involved role next season.

Considering the performances of first-team players such as Hakim Ziyech and Christian Pulisic, with just one goal and two assists between them in the top flight, there is certainly scope for Hutchinson to establish himself as a first-teamer in the not-too-distant future, as long as he can live up to his obvious potential at Stamford Bridge.

The Jamaica international is a sleek, left-footed attacker who is just as capable of scoring goals as he is at creating them, which is where the similarities with Ozil begin.

Could Hutchinson be Chelsea's own Ozil?

The former Schalke man would finish his career at Basaksehir FK yesterday after seeing his game time limited with the Turkish side this season, but he will be remembered as one of the most creative midfielders of this generation, with more than 200 assists under his belt across spells with Werder Bremen, Real Madrid and Arsenal.

Hutchinson could easily follow in his footsteps, as he was lauded by journalist Tom Maston on Twitter in 2021 after an incredible goal against Crystal Palace U21s.

He wrote: "Omari Hutchinson (2003) with an outstanding solo goal for Arsenal U23s this evening. Hutchinson, who can play out wide or centrally, is known as something of an assist king at youth level but scored twice vs C.Palace in a 4-2 win for the Gunners."

If Hutchinson can translate his form from academy football into senior football, then it is surely only a matter of time before he starts to produce the goods for Chelsea.

Of course, he would have to go some way to replicate the achievements of a World Cup winner, but the raw tools and ability are certainly there for Hutchinson to start making inroads in the future.