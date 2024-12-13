Chelsea are ready to green-light a January exit for a "dream" player in Enzo Maresca's squad, with the ace now "preparing" to depart Stamford Bridge as we fast approach the new year.

Chelsea seal 3-1 Conference League win over Astana in freezing Kazakhstan

The Blues' B team sealed a 3-1 win over Astana in the Conference League on Thursday afternoon, getting the job done in freezing cold conditions, as goals from Marc Guiu, Aleksandr Marochkin (OG) and Renato Veiga secured them another three points in the league phase.

Maresca's side are in pole position to qualify for the next round automatically, having won all five of their Conference League encounters whilst fielding teams of youngsters and reserves throughout the competition.

Chelsea's strength in depth is proving very advantageous so far this season, with all the jibes surrounding their so-called big squad actually proving to be the envy of most Premier League sides right now.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brentford (home) December 15 Everton (away) December 22 Fulham (home) December 26 Ipswich Town (away) December 30 Crystal Palace (away) January 4

While London rivals like Arsenal, and especially Tottenham, cope with real player shortages and mounting injury concerns, Maresca's men are in very good stead and have plenty of quality back-up options to call upon in the event of any major absentees.

Todd Boehly and BlueCo now appear to be reeping the rewards of significant squad investment, but Maresca insisted in his post-Astana press conference that Chelsea have 25-listed squad players just like every other Premier League team, so there are no advantages in that area.

"We didn’t have 40-45 players at the beginning of the season," said Maresca on Chelsea's squad depth.

"I said many times that our squad was 25 players. In this moment it is still 25. The rest in the Premier League have exactly the same squad - 25. The difference in terms of squad between us and the rest is exactly the same number of players."

In any case, their clash with Kazakhstan was also an opportunity to play Cobham youngsters. Many impressed on the night, and Maresca publicly praised a few, like previously outcasted right-back Josh Acheampong.

Omari Kellyman preparing to leave Chelsea in January

Unfortunately, one young player who couldn't get a chance to impress was midfielder Omari Kellyman, who signed from Aston Villa in the summer.

The 19-year-old has been out with a hamstring injury, derailing the start of his Chelsea career after his £19 million switch from the Midlands. Kellyman is close to returning from his hamstring problem, but he won't be featuring in the first team any time soon.

That is according to reliable journalist Ben Jacobs, who told GiveMeSport that Kellyman is "preparing" to leave Chelsea in January, with Maresca's side ready to loan him out in their bid to give the teenager more game time at a new home heading into 2025.

Kellyman has already been linked with a Chelsea exit in the last few months, but it appears a potential transfer is now gaining more traction.

The ex-Villa gem is a player of real potential, and Chelsea will be hoping he can rediscover that promise on a temporary spell elsewhere after a very unlucky to start to life in west London.

"I’ve known him [Kellyman] for 12 years, and he’s always been the same; low maintenance, no dramas," said Josh Butler, Derby County's foundation coach, to The Athletic.

"The extent of his success will be circumstantial because it won’t be down to talent or attitude. His greatest strength is that you can’t not like him. He’s an absolute dream for a football club.”