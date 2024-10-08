Chelsea will be without an "absolute dream" player in their squad until "November or December", as he attempts to recover from an injury problem.

Chelsea winning streak ends with 1-1 draw against Nottingham Forest

Nuno Espirito Santo's side brought Chelsea's winning streak in all competitions to an end, holding the Blues with 10 men after midfielder James Ward-Prowse was sent off for obstructing a goalscoring opportunity by stopping the ball with his hand.

It was a chaotic, action-packed 90 minutes at Stamford Bridge - filled with clear goalscoring opportunities, heroic saves and plenty for the highlight reel at both ends. Chris Wood handed Forest a shock lead soon after the second-half restart, poking the ball past Robert Sanchez from close range, but it didn't take long for Noni Madueke to level the score again with a low effort past Matz Sels.

The Forest keeper then had a blinder to stop Chelsea from taking the lead, denying superstar forward Cole Palmer with a heroic double save from inside the area, before Sanchez matched it at the other end by clawing an effort away from the top corner.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10 Leicester City (home) November 23

Selz was then on hand again to deny a gaping free header from Christopher Nkunku, who arguably really should've given Enzo Maresca's side the lead, and they were very nearly made to pay when Jota forced an excellent diving save from Sanchez from inside the area.

The scores ended level, but it was definitely one of the most entertaining draws of the Premier League season to date.

"I think first 45 minutes we didn't concede nothing, we controlled the game, created the chances and the performance was very good because you can get frustrated against this kind of team," said Maresca on Chelsea's 1-1 draw with Forest.

"But, as I said, compared to the Brighton game it's a completely different kind of game so you need to learn how to play.

"I thought first half was top and then second half we concede the goal and become a little bit more up and down. After we score immediately and then again we were in control.

"Probably the red card we think most of the time that 11 vs 10 is more easy but probably today was even more difficult as they were a line of five with more players inside the box defending. Then you take the risk to lose some balls and you concede counter attacks or set-pieces that they are very strong. But overall I thought the performance was very good and I think we deserved to win the game."

Nicolas Jackson put in a "frustrating" performance against Forest during an otherwise excellent start to the season, while Palmer was unlucky not to add to his scintillating goal tally.

Omari Kellyman out until "November or December" at Chelsea

One player who didn't play a part against Forest, and is yet to make his debut for the club after joining in the summer, is midfielder Omari Kellyman.

The 19-year-old is currently out with a hamstring injury, with journalist Ben Jacobs sharing an update on when he could return. The reporter, taking to X, writes that Kellyman won't return for Chelsea until "November or December".

The west Londoners don't want to rush him back, though, so there is no set return date just yet as they wait for how he fairs during the rest of his rehabilitation. Reports have claimed that Chelsea may even loan Kellyman out in January once he returns to fitness, as they seek to hand him game time over the second half of the season.

“Omari always had his place in the group," said Derby County's Lead Foundation coach, Josh Butler, to The Athletic on Kellyman.

"There were other players who were a bit louder but he was the chilled one. I’ve known him for 12 years and he’s always been the same; low maintenance, no dramas. The extent of his success will be circumstantial because it won’t be down to talent or attitude. His greatest strength is that you can’t not like him. He’s an absolute dream for a football club.”