Chelsea have been alerted to the availability of a "wonderful" midfielder, who has now been cleared to leave his club for £25m this summer, according to a report.

Blues planning summer transfer business

Although the winter transfer window has only just ended, the Blues have already started to work on their summer transfer business, with Enzo Maresca planning to make additions in a number of different positions.

One area in which Maresca is keen to strengthen is centre-back, and there is a belief that Crystal Palace's Marc Guehi will opt to move to Stamford Bridge this summer despite interest from a number of the Premier League's top clubs.

The west Londoners have also been chasing a striker for quite some time, and they remain in pole position to sign Ipswich Town's Liam Delap at the end of the season, with the former Manchester City man believed to be keen on the move.

Not only are Chelsea keen to strengthen in defence and attack, but they could also bring in some new faces in the middle of the park, having recently made the decision to sell Andrey Santos if they are able to make a significant profit.

According to a report from CaughtOffside, the Blues have been alerted to the availability of young Sunderland midfielder Chris Rigg, who has now been cleared to leave the Black Cats for £25m in the summer.

However, given that Rigg is regarded as one of the top young prospects in England, there may be stiff competition for his signature, with the likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester United also being named as potential suitors.

Sunderland are now resigned to losing the midfielder, despite previously being unwilling to sell him, with the Championship side looking to cash in for a big fee.

Rigg could be a future star

Although he is just 17 years old, the teenager has already made 54 first-team appearances for Sunderland, including 27 in the Championship this season, aiding his side's promotion push by chiming in with four goals and one assist.

Former Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray has also previously lauded the youngster, saying: "He knows where the goal is and wants to run forward, he's got energy to burn and can keep running all day.

"Rigg is doing really well and is a real positive for our football club. I'm eulogising about him there, we shouldn’t overly build him up. He's still a young boy but he has wonderful qualities and wonderful attributes."

£25m is a large fee for such a young player, but the Sunderland ace's emergence as a first-team player at such a young age indicates he is destined for great things.

As such, Chelsea should make an approach to sign Rigg this summer, but it may be difficult to win the race for his signature if they don't secure Champions League football amid the fierce competition for the European places this term.