Last summer, Chelsea invested heavily in Mauricio Pochettino’s project, signing plenty of young, talented individuals.

One of those to arrive was Nicolas Jackson, and it’s fair to say that his start to life in the Premier League was extremely promising given that he’s still just 23 years old.

The Senegal international netted 14 Premier League goals while also providing five assists, which seems to have been enough to earn Todd Boehly’s trust.

Nonetheless, Chelsea are still in the market for a new striker this summer, but this could actually prove to be perfect for Jackson, especially considering who they look set to sign.

Chelsea close in on centre forward

According to a report from Spanish outlet AS, Chelsea are on the verge of signing Marc Guiu, who could ‘officially announce his goodbye’ imminently.

The promising young talent from Barcelona has a release clause in his contract of £5m, which Chelsea will pay.

Maresca is reportedly a huge fan of the Spaniard, and Chelsea have the advantage that the striker wants to play in the Premier League.

It’s said that the sporting project at Chelsea is a selling point, while the contract offer would be much higher than that of Barca’s with personal terms now accepted.

Just this morning, Fabrizio Romano has also added to the story, stating that the deal is ‘moving into the final stages.’

Why Marc Guiu is perfect for Nicolas Jackson

Guiu is a young talent who hasn't exactly enjoyed the same breakthrough as his teammate Lamine Yamal, but he could certainly follow suit in the near future.

Having progressed through the ranks in the Barca academy, the centre forward has been tipped for greatness, particularly after his cameos for the first team.

The 18-year-old became a hero at the start of last season, scoring the winning goal against Athletic Club as a substitute, and less than two months later, he already had a Champions League goal under his belt after netting against Shakhtar Donetsk.

But for just a taste of what he will bring to the table in the future, let’s take a look at his standout performance for Spain against Canada during the U17 World Cup last year.

Guiu vs Canada Stats Guiu Minutes 80 Goals 1 Assists 1 Shots 6 Passes completed 10 Dribble success rate 100% Duels won 3/3 Via Sofascore

As you can see, Guiu is the definition of a traditional centre forward, standing at 6-foot-1 and possessing great athletic ability, with his duel win rate being superb in that particular game.

The teenager is a huge threat from multiple attacking scenarios, which, according to football scout Jacek Kulig, stems from being an “incredibly dangerous player in the penalty area,” as shown by the pure volume of shots he managed in that game.

Kulig also described Guiu as “prolific,” and it’s clear that he comes alive during key moments rather than being heavily involved throughout.

However, given that Guiu is more of a traditional striker and more of a prospect, it’s reasonable to presume that he would play a supporting role for Jackson.

If the Spaniard remains at the club rather than being sent on loan, he could serve as a fantastic rotation option for Chelsea’s number 15, which in turn would see the sharpness of Jackson increase. Their main striker, particularly with Christopher Nkunku injured, often had to do everything himself which didn't increase his profitability at all.

Furthermore, the fact that Boehly has opted for a young attacker instead of a proven replacement should boost Jackson's confidence immensely.

Overall, Guiu isn’t just a signing for the present but also for the future, and if he can play any role next season, that’d be a success.