We all know Todd Boehly loves a transfer so it shouldn't come as a surprise to learn that Chelsea have been one of the most active clubs in the summer transfer window to date.

It was only last night that Jonathan David was confirmed as a target for the club, news that broke just hours after the official arrival of Brazilian sensation Estevao Willian, who will join the Blues next year.

Departures should be rife too with the exit of Ian Maatsen to Aston Villa now all but done. However, it's not all been rosy for new boss Enzo Maresca.

On Friday evening, one of their number one targets, Michael Olise, was ruled out of a move to Stamford Bridge. Where is he heading instead? Well, Bayern Munich have swooped in.

This was seen as a market opportunity for Boehly and Co so with Chelsea having plenty of wingers, it's unlikely they'll now go out and acquire a ready-made first-team wideman as an alternative.

So, what is next on the agenda? Well, after Estevao, they're closing in on another young talent.

The latest on Chelsea transfer plans

Missing out on Olise will undoubtedly be a gutting blow, notably for supporters who were keen to see one of the Premier League's most exciting young wingers play in blue next season.

Instead, Boehly is set to put his plan of buying academy talents into action again. Who is the player? Well, in a repeat of the move that saw Chelsea bring Carney Chukwuemeka to the club a few years ago, they're set to raid Aston Villa again for Omari Kellyman.

In fact, it's believed that a deal is as good as done. Fabrizio Romano reported on Sunday morning that 'Chelsea are planning to seal the agreement for Omari Kellyman to join from Aston Villa today.'

It's believed a fee of £19m has been agreed between the respective parties.

The Telegraph's Matt Law has claimed separately that a medical is due to happen on Monday as the finishing touches get put on a move.

How Olise compares to Kellyman

Well, if you can't sign Olise, how about finding a player with similar traits and vast potential? That's what they'd be getting in Kellyman.

Firstly, you may well wonder why on earth Chelsea are signing a player with such little experience for a rather hefty sum.

The 18-year-old has only played six times for Aston Villa's senior team, with just two of those outings coming in the Premier League. Still, this isn't the first time we've been left rather bamboozled at their transfer business.

That said, this could actually end up being a rather shrewd purchase for new boss Maresca.

Omari Kellyman: EFL Trophy 2023/24 Matches played 2 Goals 1 Shots * 1.0 Pass accuracy 83% Tackles * 2.5 Ball recoveries * 3.5 Successful dribbles * 1.5 Duels won * 6.5 Stats via Sofascore. * = per game.

The fact of the matter is that Kellyman is a very exciting young player. Like Olise, he possesses a "left foot made of gold", and like Olise he also plays largely off the right-hand side.

So, there are the first two comparisons but there must be more, right? Well, he's also pretty decent from set-pieces, scoring a sumptuous free-kick like the one below. The Crystal Palace star has been renowned for that too, notably scoring a delightful effort from range against Manchester United last season.

So, what else is similar? Well, they're both particularly fleet-footed, skipping past players with confidence that you can tell simply oozes from their veins.

Only this weekend, scout Antonio Mango took to social media to say: "He actually reminds me of Olise the way he dribbles and moves with the ball."

Also possessing great creativity, ball control and vision, this is a signing who could make a remarkable impact on Chelsea's first team in the years to come.

It may not be the swanky signing of Olise but he has immense potential. Only time will tell whether the teenager lives up to his billing.