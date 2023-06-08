A massive overhaul is on the horizon at Chelsea.

The majority of the squad that was part of that beautifully unlikely 2021 Champions League triumph has already left or is on the verge of departure as the club enters a fresh era under the new ownership.

However, there is still much work to be done for the Blues board, as their 12th-placed Premier League finish is a significant failure in the strategy thus far, and it must be rectified.

After the disastrous Graham Potter tenure, the club will be hoping that the incoming Mauricio Pochettino can save them from the depths of despair.

One position the Argentine is reportedly keen on upgrading is the goalkeeper with Andre Onana has having been heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge.

What’s the latest on Andre Onana to Chelsea?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness), Inter Milan are showing “great interest” in Ruben Loftus-Cheek and the Blues are hoping that Andre Onana can be included as part of a potential deal.

AC Milan had been the favourites to sign the Englishman, but Technical Director Paolo Maldini’s sudden sacking has thrown this transfer into uncertainty.

Pochettino is reportedly a fan of Onana, who is valued at around €60m (£52m) by his current employers, but Loftus-Cheek is seen as a €20m (£17m) asset that can soften the expense of this deal.

Who can Andre Onana emulate at Chelsea?

Truthfully, the West Londoners are still yet to replace the indomitable Thibaut Courtois, who unceremoniously left for Real Madrid in 2018.

In four seasons in the English capital, the 6 foot 7 adonis made 154 appearances, conceding just 152 goals and keeping 58 clean sheets.

During this period, he displaced club legend Petr Cech as first-choice goalkeeper, won two Premier League titles and the Golden Glove once.

His shot-stopping ability, presence, and authority are three invaluable traits that Kepa Arrizabalaga and Eduoard Mendy have failed to effectively emulate, with the pair having made three and four errors leading to goals respectively in their Premier League careers.

Meanwhile, this term, Onana has kept 19 clean sheets in 40 appearances across all competitions and has started every game for the Milanese Giants in their commendable run to the Champions League final, where they face Manchester City in Istanbul on Saturday evening.

The former Ajax star has evolved into one of the continent’s most reliable shot-stoopers, as he ranks in the best 12% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for save percentage (76.5%) per 90, as well as the top 7% for clean sheet percentage (44.4%) per 90, according to FBref.

Lauded as a “superstar” by UEFA journalist Ome Akatugba, Onana could finally be the answer to an issue that has plagued Chelsea for years.