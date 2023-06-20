It is all change at Chelsea, particularly in the centre of the park.

N’Golo Kante, Mateo Kovacic, Mason Mount, and Ruben Loftus-Cheek are close to departing Stamford Bridge as the club is set for a completely new era under Mauricio Pochettino.

The Blues are very interested in Brighton’s Moises Caicedo, however, Tony Bloom’s £120m asking price is a stumbling block and the deal is likely to drag out across the summer.

A cheaper and more attainable alternative to the Ecuadorian is Everton’s Amadou Onana.

What’s the latest on Amadou Onana to Chelsea?

Last week, Sacha Tovolieri reported that Chelsea could be in the market for Onana who may cost around £55m.

Now, speaking to GIVEMESPORT, reputable journalist Dean Jones has delivered his own thoughts on whether a move could go through, saying: “Onana's an interesting one. Ideally, Everton won't let him go. He's had a great season, but he's very young. He does fit the profile that we're seeing Chelsea go for at the moment.

"He's 21 and he's new to the Premier League. He's making his impact and, as part of that, he'll have huge resale value if he does come through the door. And this is part of Chelsea's new model."

How would Amadou Onana fit in at Chelsea?

After making a £33m move to Goodison Park last summer, the Belgian made 33 Premier League appearances in his debut year in England, averaging 2.2 tackles, 1.1 interceptions, and 1.1 clearances per game in a solid defensive season.

Described as “outstanding” by journalist Connor O'Neill, the six-cap international ranks within the top 26% in Europe’s top five leagues among his positional peers for the aforementioned metrics, as well as the highest 7% for aerials won per 90, according to FBref, to underline his dominant presence.

As such, the 6 foot 4 colossus has the potential to form a formidable partnership with Enzo Fernandez at Chelsea.

Since the Argentine’s record-breaking £106.8m move to west London, he has flashes of his wondrous brilliance, particularly with his pinpoint long-range passing and close control. This is demonstrated by his rank within the best 3% for passes attempted and progressive passes per 90.

But, we are yet to see the best of the World Cup winner on a consistent basis as he has often been deployed as a lone pivot, where he has been exposed due to his lack of pace and dynamism.

In Onana, this ball-winning, athletic titan would therefore be able to take the burden off Enzo and their differing styles of play make for a perfectly curated combination in the middle of the park.

In a deal worth potentially just half of what may be paid for Caicedo, the signing of Onana would be a rarely astute piece of business under the new ownership.