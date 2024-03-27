Chelsea have already opened club-to-club talks over a major signing as Todd Boehly green-lights summer exits for Conor Gallagher and Raheem Sterling.

Chelsea's PSR worries to motivate player sales

After spending over £1 billion since Clearlake Capital's takeover of the club, reports have started to come out, which suggest that Chelsea could be sailing too close to the wind when it comes to breaching PSR.

£400 million of that amount was just last summer, as Stamford Bridge chiefs sought to back manager Mauricio Pochettino with a flurry of marquee signings. The Blues are also keen to spend more later this year, with the likes of Napoli star Victor Osimhen on their radar.

However, reliable journalist Fabrizio Romano backs that FFP worries are very much in Chelsea's thinking, before they decide to make a move for the Nigerian.

“The interest is still there," said Romano on Chelsea's interest in Osimhen. "It is really important to understand what is happening; first of all with the FFP situation because Chelsea do not want to overpay, so it is important to know how much the package is going to be for Victor Osimhen."

Meanwhile, financial expert Stefan Borson thinks that Chelsea could face more severe sanctions than the likes of Nottingham Forest and Everton if the Premier League charge them - which will come as a real concern for Pochettino's side.

“Possibly more severe (than Forest and Everton)," said Borson on talkSPORT (via The Sun). “I think the scale of the losses they're currently forecasting, to me, appear to be vastly in excess of both Everton and Nottingham Forest. There was an assumption with Mason Mount, because he was announced on Manchester United's website on July 1 that [his sale] had been put into this current season.

"So the £55million of profit was in this season. It now transpires that Mason Mount appears to have been transacted in 2022/23 and that is how they got through [FFP rules]."

Given this situation, many reports over the last few weeks have hinted that Chelsea could consider selling prised assets this summer in a bid to balance their books.

Gallagher has just one year left on his contract as things stand, with Spurs thought to be interested, while Football Transfers now claim Sterling could join him,

Chelsea open talks for Olmo as they look to sell Gallagher and Sterling

Indeed, it is believed Chelsea will look to sell Gallagher and Sterling, which could actually also make room for a new addition in RB Leipzig star Dani Olmo to replace them.

FT state that Chelsea have opened talks with RB Leipzig over potentially signing Olmo this summer as two key squad members get pushed out the door.

Dani Olmo's best Bundesliga games for Leipzig this season Match Rating (via WhoScored) FC Koln 1-5 RB Leipzig 8.61 Union Berlin 0-3 RB Leipzig 8.22 Bochum 1-4 RB Leipzig 7.92 Stuttgart 5-1 RB Leipzig 7.60 Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 RB Leipzig 7.54

A versatile player and star man for his club, the west Londoners have apparently made him a primary target, but it is unclear just how much Leipzig could demand for his services. Given Chelsea'a PSR concerns, they'll be hoping he is on the cheaper side.