Chelsea have reportedly just opened talks to sign an interesting new target, who may even prefer to link up with Enzo Maresca over joining a rival elite European suitor.

Chelsea make moves for Toney and Osimhen in late summer surge

The west Londoners, as widely claimed, are in the market for a high-profile new goalscorer - as Todd Boehly and BlueCo attempt to end what has been another busy summer transfer window with real gusto.

Chelsea have already officially completed the signings of Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman and Pedro Neto - spending a total of around £271 million (including their £51m deal for Estevao, who'll join in 2025).

Despite their 12 confirmed summer arrivals, there is another position which Maresca and co are eager to strengthen before the transfer window cut-off on August 31. Indeed, a flurry of reports in the last few weeks have shared that Chelsea remain in the market for a talismanic new number nine.

The Blues were heavily reliant on both Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for the majority of their goals last campaign, with both players scoring a combined 43 goals in all competitions throughout 2023/2024.

What many believe Chelsea are missing, though, is a reliable and proven target man, to both lead the line and provide Maresca with a prolific new option up top. This has apparently prompted co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley to cast their eyes on two big-name targets late in the window, with both Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Victor Osimhen on their radar.

Victor Osimhen's Serie A Statistics 2023/24 Appearances 25 Goals 15 Assists 3 Shots Per 90 3.86 Key Passes Per 90 1.05 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 0.73 via WhoScored

The Telegraph are among many outlets to report that Chelsea have made a late inquiry for Toney, as a deal for Osimhen hangs in the balance and could go either way.

Toney has been subject to late interest from the Saudi Pro League, but Chelsea can offer the England international Premier League football, which may well be tempting for him despite the riches available abroad.

Chelsea have been in talks over a deal for Osimhen since late July, but the Nigerian's transfer would be an expensive and complicated one financially. While Boehly and co weigh up their best options up front, there is also the matter of Raheem Sterling and his future.

Chelsea open talks to sign Jadon Sancho in Raheem Sterling swap deal

Sterling has been deemed surplus-to-requirements by Maresca, and Man United have been named as a very credible potential new home for the 29-year-old.

This has allegedly opened up the possibility of Chelsea making a surprise late swoop for United outcast Jadon Sancho, and it is something they're very much considering.

According to The Daily Mail, and other outlets this week, Chelsea are in talks with Man United over a swap deal involving Sancho and Sterling. The £250,000-per-week winger may also prefer to join them over Serie A giants Juventus, who have also registered a last-gasp interest in the 24-year-old's services.

This interesting new development indicates that Maresca could add blockbuster new names to his ranks both in the striker position and out wide, with there proving to never be a dull day at Stamford Bridge.