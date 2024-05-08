Chelsea are believed to have "rekindled talks" to sign a £43 million midfielder, with the Blues also chasing a deal for Palmeiras wonderkid Estevao Willian.

Chelsea pursuing rising stars under Todd Boehly

A reoccurring theme of Todd Boehly, Clearlake Capital and BlueCo's reign at Stamford Bridge has been the acquisition of world football's rising stars.

Since 2022, the list of wonderkids signed by Boehly has grown noticeably large, with as many as 27 players putting pen to paper on moves to Chelsea when under or aged 23 years old.

This list includes the likes of Moises Caicedo, Mykhalo Mudryk, Wesley Fofana, Enzo Fernandez, Romeo Lavia and Cole Palmer - who stand out as the most expensive. Boehly and co spent a whopping £427 million on the aforementioned starlets alone, indicating just how serious they are when it comes to securing young, highly promising new players tipped for big futures.

Chelsea's best-performing under 23 players in the league this season Average match rating (via WhoScored) Cole Palmer 7.48 Nicolas Jackson 7.05 Noni Madueke 6.88 Levi Colwill 6.82 Moises Caicedo 6.79

Chelsea's long-term project is evident, with very exciting Ecuadorian talent Kendry Paez also set to join Chelsea in 2025 when he turns 18.

"It’s becoming clearer all the time that Chelsea have signed a fantastic talent," wrote Fabrizio Romano last year on Paez.

"Paez will move to Stamford Bridge in 2025, with Chelsea winning the race for his signature earlier this year when other big clubs like Manchester United and Bayern Munich were also interested in him. The Blues also increasingly feel that they got an absolute bargain for the teenage midfielder, whose value has probably already shot up since they agreed the package for him.

"It was not easy for Chelsea to arrive there ahead of other clubs, so it’s a great job by their recruitment team, and a smart deal."

Reports suggest that Mauricio Pochettino's side also have another rising talent in their thinking - Palmeiras teenager Estevao.

The 17-year-old Brazilian has been subject to a potential £56 million bid from Chelsea already, according to journalist Jorge Nicola, but it now appears they are also considering a swoop for his teammate as well.

Chelsea have "rekindled talks" for Guilherme alongside Estevao

According to The Boot Room, Chelsea have "rekindled talks" for Luis Guilherme as well as Estevao, with the Blues eyeing a potential £80 million double deal for the pair.

On his own, Guilherme is apparently valued at around £43 million according to other media sources, but it looks as if Chelsea could attempt to seal a deal for the pair in one go and for a set £80m fee - if they decide to formalise it any further.

Guilherme boasts more experience at senior level than Estevao, having made 40 appearances for Palmeiras' first team, with the teenage midfielder also being called a "phenomenal wonderkid".

Chelsea have looked to Brazil in search of talent very recently, but it seems they're taking to that part of South America yet again with real gusto.