Chelsea have now opened talks over a summer move for an "incredible" forward, and they are willing to make an offer of £83m to get a deal over the line, according to a report.

Maresca keen on new forwards

Nicolas Jackson's form has been on a downward spiral since December, while fellow forward Christopher Nkunku has scored just three goals in the Premier League this season, meaning Enzo Maresca is now keen to bring in new attacking options in the summer.

Maresca is thought to rate Athletic Club winger Nico Williams extremely highly, and the Blues are said to have offered the Spaniard a £319k-per-week contract to move to Stamford Bridge.

Another wide option the west Londoners have in mind is Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Gittens, and they have now made their first move to sign the winger, tabling a blockbuster £66m bid in an attempt to get a deal done this summer.

Earlier this week, it was revealed Chelsea are also in a strong position to sign AC Milan's Rafael Leao, with the Italian club now more open to a departure, and there has since been a new update on their pursuit of the Portugal international.

According to a report from Spain, talks have now been opened with Leao's representatives ahead of what could be a big-money move this summer.