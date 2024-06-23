Chelsea are once again stealing the headlines following their reported deal to sign young Aston Villa prospect Omari Kellyman, with their attention instantly switching towards a Ligue 1 ace.

Chelsea transfer news

Todd Boehly is yet to see the rewards for his excessive spending since taking over at Chelsea and now onto his fourth permanent manager, he really ought to get this summer transfer window right.

Tasked with turning the same ship around that Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Mauricio Pochettino helped leave stranded is Enzo Maresca. The former Leicester boss arrives with it all to do before the Blues' opening Premier League game against champions and the club Maresca once assisted, Manchester City.

Helping the new head coach in pursuit of turning things around at Stamford Bridge will at least be new arrivals Tosin Adarabioyo, Estevao Willian and likely Omari Kellyman, with Chelsea reportedly agreeing a £19m deal to sign the Aston Villa gem. But that's not to say he'll be the final arrival.

According to The Athletic's David Ornstein, Chelsea are now in talks with the representatives of Jonathan David over a potential summer deal, though they are yet to approach Lille. This follows their reported agreement to sign Kellyman in a busy start to the summer.

Following another impressive Ligue 1 campaign, David could finally get his move with Chelsea looking to beat rivals Manchester United to a summer deal that could cost £30m, with the Red Devils recently advancing their talks.

"Incredible" David can compete with Jackson

Following a mixed debut season in London, Nicolas Jackson's place in Maresca's Chelsea side could be far from guaranteed, especially if David arrives this summer. The Canada international, now 24 years old and heading to his prime, showed plenty of signs that he's more than capable of competing with the current Blues forward and more next season.

League stats 23/24 (FBref) Jonathan David Nicolas Jackson Goals 19 14 Assists 4 5 Expected Goals 17.5 18.6 Key Passes 32 38

An out-and-out goalscorer, David was clinical where Jackson was wasteful in front of goal last season with the Lille star outperforming his expected goals by almost three. Jackson, meanwhile, underperformed by over four goals.

David's form and potential makes Antonio Mango's praise no surprise. The U23 scout described the forward's numbers as "absolutely insane" last season, posting on X:

Now, it's Chelsea who could be left benefitting from such form, as they pursue a permanent solution to their striker problem this summer.