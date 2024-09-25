Chelsea have already opened talks with a top transfer target via his representatives ahead of the January window, as chairman Todd Boehly and his transfer team discover a key clause which could help them strike a realistic winter deal.

Chelsea's rumoured transfer plans for January

The west Londoners were once again one of Premier League football's most active clubs in terms of new signings over the summer window, having spent around £200 million on no less than 13 new recruits before deadline day on August 30.

Joao Felix, Mike Penders, Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Marc Guiu, Renato Veiga, Estevao Willian, Filip Jorgensen, Tosin Adarabioyo, Aaron Anselmino, Caleb Wiley, Omari Kellyman, Pedro Neto and Jadon Sancho all sealed moves to Stamford Bridge, but co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley are already said to be planning for 2025.

Chelsea are monitoring new right-back options, according to some reports, as concerns surround star man Reece James' injury record and current hamstring problem.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Brighton (home) September 28 Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3

Meanwhile, it is also believed that a few players could depart. Chelsea are apparently open to selling Mykhailo Mudryk in January, alongside the likes of Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi, with all three failing to muster their best form or gain consistent opportunities in the first team right now.

Manager Enzo Maresca has displayed ruthlessness in trimming Chelsea's bloated squad since his arrival from Leicester City, with Ian Maatsen, Conor Gallagher, Lewis Hall, Romelu Lukaku, Omari Hutchinson, Angelo Gabriel, Diego Moreira, Hakim Ziyech, Malang Sarr, Tino Anjorin, Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling, Lesley Ugochukwu, Armando Broja, Djordje Petrovic, Trevoh Chalobah, Kepa Arrizabalaga, David Datro Fofana, Aflie Gilchrist and Basir Humphreys all being leaving Chelsea on loan or permanent deals.

This plethora of exits could free up both squad space and funds for Maresca to bring in a new number nine, something they tried to do in the summer window. Chelsea were involved in a public last-minute race with Al-Ahli to sign Victor Osimhen, who was later forced to accept a loan move to Galatasaray instead.

There have been suggestions that Chelsea could go back in for Osimhen in January, due to a break-clause in his Galatasaray contract which would allow interested sides to strike a deal mid-season.

Chelsea open talks with Osimhen's agents ahead of January

Now, as per TEAMtalk, it appears Maresca's side are already attempting to make a head start. Indeed, it is believed Chelsea have opened talks with Osimhen via his representatives, as they attempt to see whether they can lure him away from the Super Lig this winter. This comes Napoli as lower his release clause to around £63m, which has apparently put Boehly and Chelsea chiefs on alert.

The £160,000-per-week striker is yet to score for Turkey's champions, but has managed two assists in his opening two league games. TT write that Juventus are also in the race for him, but going by John Obi Mikel's comments recently, Osimhen may well favour a move to the Premier League with Chelsea.

"We’ve had a few text messages here and there," said Obi-Mikel in August. "I’ve told him how good the club is and what a fantastic place it is to improve. He’s interested which is encouraging. He wants to come to the club.

"Chelsea is a massive club and he would like to follow in the footsteps of other Nigerians to play for Chelsea. I think it’s 60/40 in favour that Osimhen comes, I think so, he wants to come. I think there should be a straight swap because Napoli want [Romelu] Lukaku."