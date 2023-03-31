Todd Boehly is reportedly ready to sanction a Chelsea deal for Napoli sensation Victor Osimhen and the Nigerian's potential arrival at Stamford Bridge could allow Graham Potter to finally unlock the best version of Kai Havertz.

Could Chelsea sign Osimhen?

Chelsea, like several other sides across Europe, have been regularly linked with signing Osimhen in recent months amid his incredible performances for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League.

Evening Standard journalist Nizaar Kinsella has now suggested on Twitter that Chelsea are one of two serious clubs that are "ready to poach" the forward away from the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this summer.

Manchester United are the other side credited with an interest in the 24-year-old forward, but any potential suitor could be forced to pay as much as €150m (£132m) if they want to land Napoli's main man ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Chelsea's need for a natural striker is clear, as they have mustered just 29 goals in the Premier League so far this season, with only seven sides scoring fewer, all of whom are currently embroiled in a closely-fought relegation battle at the bottom.

Osimhen's return of 21 goals and four assists in just 23 Serie A appearances this season suggests that he could be the man to fix that problem, as Potter's side look to challenge back at the top end of the table again next year.

Since joining from Lille in 2020, the Super Eagles striker has crashed in 53 goals and 14 assists in just 91 appearances, with his performance against Cagliari in 2021 seeing him described as "phenomenal" by former manager Walter Mazzarri.

Could Havertz benefit from Chelsea signing Osimhen?

Chelsea's top scorer so far this season is Havertz and the German boasts just seven goals in the Premier League, with the German maestro underperforming on his xG in all three of his seasons at Chelsea, having regularly overperformed during his time at Bayer Leverkusen.

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old still has the attributes and the potential to be a big player for Chelsea in the future but his record in front of goal suggests that he will never be the clinical striker that they require to be a success at the top of the Premier League.

Should Osimhen arrive at Stamford Bridge and lead the line, it could allow Havertz to drop into a more familiar attacking midfield role where he excelled at Leverkusen, with the Nigerian forward running the channels and winning the physical battles to allow the German more time on the ball to create opportunities.

Therefore, while £132m is obviously a huge amount of money for Boehly to invest, he could help Potter to finally unlock a more dangerous version of Havertz if he were to play alongside Osimhen in the Blues' attack.