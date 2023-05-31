Chelsea are interested in bringing Napoli striker Victor Osimhen to Stamford Bridge.

What’s the latest on Victor Osimhen to Chelsea?

According to the Guardian, a new frontman is one of the club’s priorities and the 24-year-old has been earmarked as a possible candidate.

Indeed, the report notes that the London club are 'interested' in the Napoli striker and Inter star Lautaro Martínez.

That said, whilst the Blues eye a sensational summer swoop for the €100m (£87m) Nigerian, Mauricio Pochettino is still yet to conclude how to deal with Romelu Lukaku, whose future in west London looks extremely murky.

Is Osimhen better than Lukaku?

The 25-cap Osimhen has enjoyed the season of dreams and has been simply unstoppable at times.

The marksman netted 25 Serie A goals to underline his status as the division’s top scorer and also forged the best minute-per-goal ratio (100 mins) in the league, as per BBC Sport.

The focal point emerged as the title-winning catalyst that secured the Partenopei their first Scudetto in 33 years as he achieved immortalisation in one of Europe’s most adoring and fervent football cities.

Italian legend and former Chelsea ace Gianfranco Zola recognised Osimhen’s magnificent quality saying: “He’s a very complete player. He’s got a good reference going forward, he can link up play and he’s devastating in the air. He’s a pest to defenders.”

From a Chelsea perspective, a player of this potency and productivity would be invaluable, especially when assessing the west Londoner’s hapless form in front of goal.

Their abysmal haul of 38 goals in as many top-flight games is their lowest-ever tally as it's been an issue that has plagued their disastrous record-breaking campaign.

The 2021 Champions League winners already have Lukaku in their ranks, but it remains to be seen if he wants to return and what Pochettino thinks.

Nevertheless, when you consider the Belgian’s form this season and his frighteningly little contribution last term, it seems most logical for both parties to go their separate ways.

After his £97.5m move to Chelsea, he netted three goals in his first three Premier League outings, but then only found the net on five occasions in the following 23 attempts, a run which included an outrageously controversial interview, where he expressed his desire to return to Inter.

Although the powerhouse has been more fruitful since returning to the Italian capital, scoring ten in 24 league outings, that is still a far cry from Osimhen's enormous tally.

Add to that his hideous lack of movement, mobility, and motivation for the Blues and it would make sense for the English side to pursue a more dynamic, hungry, and pacey forward, which could come in the form of Osimhen.