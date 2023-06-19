Chelsea have more attacking reinforcements in mind, namely Victor Osimhen, despite a deal being close for Nicolas Jackson, according to 90min journalist Graeme Bailey.

How many goals has Nicolas Jackson scored?

The current Villareal forward had the best season of his career to date in Spain in 2022/23, as the player plundered 12 goals over the course of just 16 starts in the division for his side. Previously, he had produced no goals for the team in La Liga, playing nine times in the last campaign with no return in front of goal.

This year though, the 21-year-old has emerged as a key player for the side and his goalscoring antics have even led to him outperforming some more experienced strikers across Europe. When you compare his stats to others upfront in the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe for example, he does compare well. With 0.68 non-penalty goals per 90 on average, he sits nicely in the top 6% for that stat - which shows just how clinical he has been in front of goal.

Chelsea have been the most keen to bring the player to the Premier League and it looks like the Blues will get their wish too. A recent report suggests that a deal is getting closer and closer, with Mauricio Pochettino's side ready to pay Jackson's release clause of 35 million Euros (£30m) to get a deal done.

Most notably though, Bailey believes that even if Chelsea get a deal over the line for the player, that will not stop them splashing out on a big name centre forward. It appears as though even if the Villareal man does make the jump to England, he might not be the guaranteed line-leader for the Blues - they remain interested in Napoli's Osimhen, despite a price tag of over £100m, which could make things difficult.

Should Chelsea sign both Jackson and Osimhen?

Despite his age, Jackson has already been highly praised for his contributions at Villareal. Having bagged goals and assists aplenty, football talent scout Jacek Kulig labeled him as La Liga's "MVP" over the last few weeks of the season and added that he had been in "incredible form."

If Chelsea manage to seal a deal for him then, they could be getting a really promising young forward who already knows where the back of the net is. The youngster can also play on either wing though, and that would make room for Osimhen, who boasts a quite ridiculous rate this season of 0.87 non-penalty goals per 90 minutes.

The Nigeria international, dubbed "incredible" and an "absolute beast" by Owen Hargreaves, could lead the line for years to come, with Jackson perhaps more targeted for the versatile role Kai Havertz has often filled.