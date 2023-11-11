While Chelsea have already splashed out £1bn on fresh faces during the Todd Boehly regime thus far, such eye-watering investment has not yet yielded success on the field for those at Stamford Bridge, with the Blues currently languishing in mid-table following a mixed start to the season.

Mauricio Pochettino's men did secure a thrilling 4-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur last time out, yet the manner of the display was far from convincing from the west Londoners up against their nine-man opponents.

In truth, the nature of the scoreline - and the late hat-trick for the polarising Nicolas Jackson - undoubtedly flattered the visitors at N17, with work still to be done if Pochettino and Boehly are to turn the club into a credible force once again.

With that in mind - and in the hope of returning to Europe at the end of the season - the Blues may look to strengthen come the January transfer window, with rumours rife at present that the club are set to continue their model of signing up-and-coming talent, with the addition of Borussia Dortmund's Jamie Bynoe-Gittens.

Chelsea transfer news - Jamie Bynoe-Gittens

As per reports in Spain last week, the teenage winger is believed to have caught the eye of the Stamford Bridge hierarchy after breaking into the first-team in Germany in recent seasons, with the 19-year-old having previously been on the books at Manchester City until his departure in 2020.

The England U21 international - who was also part of the academy set-up with the Blues and with Reading in the past - is said to also be attracting interest from both Arsenal and Newcastle United, ensuring that Pochettino could have a fight on his hands to get a deal over the line.

That battle for the 5 foot 9 starlet's signature could likely help Dortmund to oversee something of a bidding war for their emerging superstar, with the report indicating that Bynoe-Gittens could command a fee of around €40m (£35m) at present.

This also comes amid claims that the Bundesliga side could be willing to part ways with the youngster on loan in the New Year, with the club hoping to bring his compatriot, Jadon Sancho, back to Westfalenstadion amid his nightmare spell at Manchester United - where he has been exiled by manager Erik ten Hag.

Either way, it looks as if Bynoe-Gittens could be up for grabs in 2024, with Chelsea needing to ensure that they are at the front of the queue ahead of their Premier League rivals.

The stats that show Jamie Bynoe-Gittens would be a good signing for Chelsea

At present, the Blues are reaping the rewards of signing another promising, former Man City asset in Cole Palmer, with the £45m summer signing already providing three goals and four assists in just ten games in all competitions in his new surroundings.

Typically operating in a right-wing berth, the 21-year-old has arguably already become the creative hub of Pochettino's youthful side, having already created five 'big chances' in the top-flight this season - more than any of his teammates.

Cole Palmer's 2023/24 Premier League season so far 9 games 5 starts 3 goals 2 assists 5 'big chances' created 1.4 key passes per game 84% pass accuracy rate 3.0 balls recovered per game 7.36 average match rating Stats via Sofascore

While the west Londoners' are currently utilising experienced winger, Raheem Sterling on the opposite flank, the club could perhaps find a more long-term solution in that role as a partner to Palmer in Bynoe-Gittens, with the teen undoubtedly a "huge talent" - according to talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Also described as a "game-changer" by manager Edin Terzic, the wing wizard has made a promising start to life at senior level with three goals and two assists in 30 outings so far to date, albeit while having been restricted to just two Bundesliga starts this season.

For a player who has "no fear" - in the words of teammate Karim Adeyemi - and is "one of the best players one-against-one", he is seemingly deserving of a more prominent role in the side, hence why a change of scenery could be a dream outcome.

As noted by the official Bundesliga website, the forward's hopes of making an impact in the Premier League - alongside the likes of Palmer - could be boosted by his apparent likeness to Man United's, Marcus Rashford, with the article stating last month:

'In terms of dribbling ability, close control, and a willingness to take on defenders as part of a drive towards goal, Manchester United star Rashford is a great current example of a right-footer on the left wing.'

Such praise may have a few eyebrows raised among those of a Chelsea persuasion, with that yet another reason for a deal to be pursued.

How Jamie Bynoe-Gittens compares to Marcus Rashford

Being likened to that man Rashford may not appear too impressive at present - with the 26-year-old scoring just once so far this term - yet the Old Trafford talisman did sparkle under Ten Hag last season, bagging 30 goals in all competitions.

Hailed as "unstoppable" at one stage in 2022/23 by his manager, the senior England international has regularly produced the goods at the highest level since bursting onto the scene in 2016, including scoring three goals at the World Cup in Qatar last year.

An undoubted weapon as a right-footed option down the left flank, it is no surprise that Rashford is a player who the Dortmund gem would look to emulate, with the pair also noted as similar players, according to FBref.

That comparison can be seen by the duo's willingness to impact proceedings where it matters most, with Bynoe-Gittens ranking in the top 7% among his European peers for touches in the attacking penalty area per 90, across the last 365 days, while his United counterpart ranks in the top 9% in that regard.

Equally, the pair are also alike due to how regularly they look to unleash an attempt on goal and threaten the opposition, with the latter man ranking in the top 3% for total shots per 90, while Bynoe-Gittens ranks in the top 1% for that same metric - albeit from fewer minutes played over the past 12 months.

A further benefit of the Reading native is his knack for beating a man with ease, as he ranks in the top 1% successful take-ons per 90, as well as in the top 4% for progressive carries per 90, further proof of just what an outlet he is.

Of course, the next step would be for the in-demand talent to produce the goods on a more consistent basis, although with the backing of Palmer's quality service, Bynoe-Gittens could be the next young star to sparkle under Pochettino's watchful eye.