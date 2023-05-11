Chelsea are keeping tabs on Pau Torres ahead of a potential move for the defender according to The Mirror (10th May, p.48, via Chelsea Chronicle).

What is the latest on Pau Torres to Chelsea?

The Blues have struggled to get going this season in the Premier League, with the club currently sat in eleventh place in the division. That's despite the fact that new owner Todd Boehly has bankrolled the Stamford Bridge outfit since taking over, helping the club to add stars such as Joao Felix and Enzo Fernandez.

It hasn't paid off so far though and ultimately ended up costing Graham Potter his job with Chelsea. Even interim manager Frank Lampard has found it hard to generate results from the side, having managed only one win so far during his short time in charge.

Ahead of a new managerial appointment in the summer then - believed to be former Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino - the club will be desperate to have a transfer plan in place to add even more quality to the side.

One name that is being linked with a potential switch to Stamford Bridge is Pau Torres, according to The Mirror via Chelsea Chronicle. The report claims that the incoming Pochettino likes the defender and in order to try and mould the squad to his liking, he could add the 26-year-old to his backline. The only stumbling block is that they will face competition from Aston Villa to win the race for the man with a £55m release clause.

Would Pau Torres be a good signing for Chelsea?

The Villareal man looks like he could be a solid signing for any defence in the Premier League. He's exactly the type of centre-back you would want - good with the ball at his feet, able to marshall those around him and not afraid to put in a tackle.

This is showcased by his progressive passes rank in La Liga - Torres has 185 this campaign, which puts him within the top ten in the entire division in that stat despite his position as part of a backline. It shows that he is not afraid to pick out a pass and can do so with aplomb. He also ranks sixth for clearances in La Liga (130) and has an outstanding level of ball control, ranking first for progressive carrying distance (6987). He's a modern defender in every sense of the word then and can contribute effectively in both elements of play.

He's also been praised highly by those involved in the game. Javi Calleja, a former coach of his, called him an "extraordinary talent" for example. From someone who knows the defender well, it is high praise.

Torres then could instantly upgrade the Blues' defence and with his ability to drive the ball forward, he could also have a positive impact at the other end of the field too if he does sign.