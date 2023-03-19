Sky Sports pundit Paul Merson has surprisingly claimed that he expects Chelsea to win their Champions League quarter-final tie despite being handed a tough draw.

What's going on at Chelsea?

Graham Potter withstood a disastrous run of form to eventually turn Chelsea's fortunes around, putting together a number of wins in the league as well as knocking Borussia Dortmund out of the Champions League, although they were held at home this weekend.

In Europe, they have been drawn against holders Real Madrid in the quarter-finals, and given the form of both teams, it is hard to look past the Spanish champions as favourites.

However, Merson stated on Sky Sports (via Football Daily) that Chelsea's recent switch to a back three has made them dangerous going forward - and he now expects them to beat Carlo Ancelotti's side.

He said: "I think Chelsea are a dangerous, dangerous football team. The Champions League draw ain't kind, but I do expect them to beat Real Madrid over two legs, I do.

"I don't see them [finishing] in the Champions League places, but they are in a position where they will be able to rest people. Before the Real Madrid game, he could rest the whole 10 players that he believes are going to be the players playing against Real Madrid."

What has Chelsea's biggest problem been this season?

Chelsea have been solid defensively, as only Newcastle United, Arsenal and Manchester City have better defensive records. The main issue has been scoring goals, as they are currently averaging around one goal per game - which is significantly lower than anyone in the top half of the table.

Attacking signings such as Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke are yet to have an impact on their attack, but the latter two have looked promising at times since they arrived in January.

Without a recognised, in-form striker, Chelsea have lacked goals at times, and their lack of cutting-edge up front contributed heavily to their nightmare run of form.

They have also suffered injuries to key players such as Reece James, Ben Chilwell, Thiago Silva and N'Golo Kante throughout the campaign, and despite their large squad, they have struggled to maintain consistency until this recent run.

Their large squad means they will be able to heavily rotate their side ahead of the games against Real Madrid, and this could help them gain a fitness edge over the 14-time winners, but it will be a tough ask to beat them over two legs.