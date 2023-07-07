The Mauricio Pochettino era at Chelsea is now firmly up and running following the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain head coach's first press conference on Friday.

Pochettino's appointment at Stamford Bridge has coincided with the arrivals of Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku, from Villarreal and RB Leipzig respectively, in what has already been a manic transfer window for the Blues.

Which players are coming to Chelsea?

Beyond Jackson and Nkunku, Chelsea have also showed they have one eye on the future by bringing in youngsters Alex Matos and Diego Moreira, while Brazilian marvel Matheus Franca is also set to follow from Flamengo.

Moises Caicedo remains top of Chelsea's list of priority targets, even if Brighton and Hove Albion now appear to be holding out for £100m, while plenty of other high-profile names are also said to be on Pochettino's radar.

Roma forward Paulo Dybala is one of those names, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano saying on his Here We Go podcast that Pochettino is "a super big fan" of his Argentinian compatriot, who is thought to have a cut-price release clause of just €12m (£10m).

How many goals has Paulo Dybala scored?

For all the talent in their bloated squad last season, Chelsea seriously lacked a goalscorer. That could change in 2023-24 with the arrivals of Jackson and Nkunku, while Dybala is another who knows how to find the net.

The Argentina international scored 12 goals in 26 Serie A appearances last season and a further five in 11 Europa League appearances as Roma finished runners-up.

It is fair to say Dybala revived his career under Jose Mourinho in Rome last season, having gone off the boil somewhat after spending seven seasons with Juventus.

Indeed, the 29-year-old's numbers last season were up there with the very best across Europe's top five leagues. According to FBref's player comparison model, Dybala ranked similarly to the likes of Serge Gnabry, Neymar and Lionel Messi.

That last name will no doubt get Chelsea supporters excited, and not least Pochettino after a short spell working together at PSG.

Dybala and his international colleague, Messi scored from an identical number of shots taken last season in Serie A and Ligue 1 respectively (0.12), while their average shot distance was 20.7 and 18.3 yards respectively, showing they are very alike in style.

They also completed a similar number of passes (78% for Dybala; 80% for Messi) and there was little to separate them in terms of expected goals per 90 (0.48 v 0.49), though Messi was more prolific than his countryman as he scored 16 goals to Dybala's 12.

There were other areas Messi was better than Dybala, such as successful take-ons (3.24 v 1.40), but the latter came out on top in metrics such as aerial duels won per 90 (0.21 v 0.03) and interceptions (0.41 v 0.06), which is always a handy trait for an attacker to have.

Described as an "incredible talent" by Juventus and Italy great Alessandro Del Piero, it would not be too harsh to suggest Dybala's career has not quite lived up to the hype.

However, still aged the right side of 30, the World Cup winner showed last season with Roma he is still a very big talent in his own right, one which Chelsea could get full use out of this coming season.