Chelsea's Cobham academy has been the home for many talented youngsters to progress, before having a successful career at Stamford Bridge.

Within the current first-team setup in 2024, players such as Reece James, Levi Colwill, and Conor Gallagher are just three who came through the club's academy before excelling under boss Mauricio Pochettino.

Many players have enjoyed spells with the Blues before leaving the club for hefty fees. Mason Mount, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, and Callum Hudson-Odoi were all products of the academy, making over 100 appearances before leaving the club.

The club also invested in a youngster back in 2017, before rapidly developing at the club, and progressing into the first team. However, the club sold him back in 2022, with the club potentially living to regret his departure after his recent form.

Billy Gilmour's stats at Chelsea

After signing a professional deal following his move from Rangers, midfielder Billy Gilmour joined Chelsea's U18 side with the youngster swapping Glasgow for London.

The Blues paid a rumoured £500k for the midfielder, with the club keeping one eye on the future with his signing.

He quickly became a regular for the U18 side, making 16 appearances in the U18 Premier League, scoring six times as a central midfielder - with Gilmour quickly showing his talent.

The young gem's good form saw him progress into the U21 side, featuring 30 times over the next two campaigns, with the Scotsman still standing out despite his tender age.

His impressive performance did not go unnoticed, with Frank Lampard handing Gilmour his Premier League debut for Chelsea as an 84th-minute substitute against Sheffield United in August 2019, before making his full league debut against Everton in March 2020.

Chelsea's starting XI for Gilmour's debut in March 2020 1. Kepa Arrizabalaga 28. Cesar Azpilicueta (C) 2. Antonio Rüdiger 15. Kurt Zouma 3. Marcos Alonso 8. Ross Barkley 47. Billy Gilmour 19. Mason Mount 10. Willian 18. Olivier Giroud 19. Pedro Stats via Sky Sports

The midfielder went on to play 11 times in all competitions for the Blues that campaign, before leaving the club to join Norwich City on loan for the 2021/22 season. The move was beneficial for the youngster, with it allowing him to gain valuable top-flight minutes.

He ended up making 24 appearances throughout the campaign, playing for 1,858 minutes, with manager Daniel Farke dubbing the midfielder as a "baller". However, Gilmour couldn't prevent the Canaries from relegation as Norwich ended the season bottom of the league.

Gilmour's loan stint in East Anglia wasn't enough to break into Chelsea's first team, with the former Rangers man permanently moving away from Stamford Bridge after being sold by Thomas Tuchel in the summer of 2022.

Billy Gilmour's stats since leaving Chelsea

Gilmour joined Brighton and Hove Albion for a deal in the region of £7.5m, on a four-year contract. He made 14 league appearances during his first season on the South Coast, before becoming a more regular starter under Roberto De Zerbi this season.

The Scottish international has featured 25 times in the league, along with seven appearances for the Seagulls in the Europa League - with a 91% pass accuracy in the European competition as he has starred on the continental stage as a metronome in midfield.

His performances have seen his market value rise to £15m - with the midfielder's valuation increasing by 100% in the space of 18 months since his departure from Chelsea.

With Gilmour only being 22 years old, he could still have a huge future ahead of him, with the Blues potentially living to regret selling the midfielder given his recent form in the Premier League and Europa League, as they had a blunder with his exit.