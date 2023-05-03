Chelsea need to find a way to get Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang out of the club following his terrible display away at his former club, Craig Burley has claimed.

How did Aubameyang play against Arsenal?

The striker made a surprise start as he returned to the Emirates for the first time since he left in 2022, and was completely anonymous before being substituted at half-time.

He made just nine touches of the ball as per SofaScore, and four of these were from kick-off as Arsenal found themselves 3-0 up and cruising at the break.

The 33-year-old failed to make any sort of impact, winning no duels, and failing to complete a single dribble, and Chelsea fell to their sixth defeat in a row under Frank Lampard.

Speaking on ESPN FC, former Chelsea star Burley claimed that Aubameyang's selection will have annoyed other players, and that the club need to part ways with him as soon as they can.

"He should not wear a Chelsea shirt again, he should not even be allowed at the training ground" he stated.

"I don't know how long he's got left in his contract, is it this year or is it next year? I don't know. Whatever it is, do a deal and get him out.

"It's not the service up to him. I watched him, his attempts at shutting the ball down, he walked around for 45 minutes. It was embarrassing, as was Sterling, as was the midfield and the defending.

"Quite frankly, if I'm on the bench and watching Aubameyang in his current guise, and he's been a good player but he's not now. He's milked it, he doesn't care, he's a liability and that showed again.

"If I'm on the bench and I'm not playing because of him, what's that telling me, because I'm thinking about a different sport. That's embarrassing."

What should Chelsea do with Aubameyang?

With one goal in 15 Premier League appearances for the club, Aubameyang's signing has been nothing short of a disaster.

It is clear that the club need to part ways with him, and given that there have been links with Barcelona, they will hope that there is enough interest in the attacker so they can make a sale, rather than having to terminate his contract.

Chelsea have nothing left to play for this season, and there is simply no benefit to having Aubameyang in the team now. Younger players such as Mykhailo Mudryk and David Datro Fofana should be given opportunities to impress ahead of next season, and they may have watched on with confusion as Aubameyang failed to contribute as he was handed a start ahead of them.