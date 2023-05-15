Chelsea striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is 'unlikely' to play for the Blues again and could be sold this summer, according to journalist Paul Brown.

What's the latest transfer news involving Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang?

As per Mundo Deportivo via The Daily Mail, Barcelona are eyeing a cut-price swoop for two attacking options in the form of Chelsea forward Aubameyang and Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco.

Loanee Abde Ezzalzouli may also be integrated into the first team again on his return from a spell at Osasuna. At the same time, several senior attacking stars may be sold to help finance a sensational deal to bring Lionel Messi back to Spotify Camp Nou.

One report from Spain has intimated that despite Aubameyang's 'wish' to move to Barcelona this summer, he will not be permitted to leave Stamford Bridge on a free transfer.

The Blues plan to target a 'galactic' striker to ease their goalscoring woes, with the likes of Victor Osimhen, Lautaro Martinez and Wilfried Zaha having been floated as a solution.

Capology note that Gabon international Aubameyang earns around £160,000 in west London on a deal that runs until June 2024.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Brown thinks the 33-year-old may have already featured in Chelsea colours for the final time.

Brown told FFC: "Barcelona would apparently be interested in taking him, but that would only be on a deal for much-reduced wages and that could be a problem for them. I think it's more likely that Aubameyang ends up somewhere else and his people have been looking around for a move for the last few months because it became clear to him even by January that he wasn't really going to play for Chelsea, so I think it's unlikely he plays for them again."

How has Aubameyang fared at Chelsea with Pochettino decision looming?

All things considered, it would make sense if Aubameyang, who has been hailed as "incredible" by Mikel Arteta, and Chelsea parted ways in the summer as his spell at Stamford Bridge hasn't yielded anything of note.

In 2022/23, the 33-year-old has made 22 appearances in all competitions, registering just three goals and one assist, as per Transfermarkt.

WhoScored details that Aubameyang has picked up an average rating of 6.12/10 in his time on the field this term, making him Chelsea's lowest-performing star apart from Omari Hutchinson, who has only featured once as a substitute in the Premier League and made another appearance in the FA Cup, which the outlet didn't record.

Interestingly, it was Aubameyang who liked a post announcing Graham Potter's sacking back when the decision was made, so the former Chelsea boss may now be having the last laught as the Gabon forward appears to have made no progress since.

As Chelsea look to enact a clean break in the off-season from a disappointing 2022/23 campaign, shifting the likes of Aubameyang would make sense as they begin to rebuild their squad.