Chelsea's prospective new boss is eyeing a reunion with his former Tottenham Hotspur colleague Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg at Stamford Bridge as he looks to beef up the Blues' midfield, though journalist Dean Jones believes 'it would be a strange' move.

What's the latest on Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg to Chelsea?

According to one outlet in Spain, Pochettino is said to have 'requested' that Chelsea try to sign Spurs anchorman Hojbjerg this summer, someone who the Argentine previously worked with during his spell in north London in charge of the Lilywhites.

The report states that Chelsea co-owner Todd Boehly is willing to shell out for further squad additions in the forthcoming transfer window. Hojbjerg has been earmarked as someone with plenty of Premier League experience, battling qualities and is also technically adept, which could add some steel to the Blues' midfield moving forward.

In recent times, the 27-year-old has spoken about his side's struggles to find any real consistent footing in 2022/23, as per Sky Sports via The Evening Standard, stating: “When you have three coaches in a very short time, there is some instability. We know that this is a part of this world that in a game, in a season, there will be some instability. There will be insecurity, there will be a lack of energy when you are changing coaches. You kind of lose your way a bit, your values."

He has also come under fire for his own form this term from BBC pundit Charlie Adam, who criticised the enforcer on The Monday Night Club on 5 Live Sport, saying: “He does what he wants to do [Hojbjerg]. He just walks around.”

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones has his doubts over whether Hojbjerg would be an ideal signing for Chelsea under Pochettino, as he said: "It would be a strange one to go in and make straight away. It would look like he was signing almost a Tottenham reject at this point. Given the reputation he seems to have among some of the fan base from recent times, it might not look like great for PR. Only Pochettino knows the exact identity that he wants in that midfield now to come in."

Should Chelsea look to make a move for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg this summer?

Hojbjerg has been a perfectly serviceable midfielder during his time in the Premier League and has distinguishable qualities; however, there are questions as to where he would fit into this Chelsea side.

The Blues have an overwhelming quantity of options in the middle of the park, while the futures of Mason Mount, N'Golo Kante, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Mateo Kovacic and Conor Gallagher are still yet to be determined, which could be problematic when trying to bring midfield additions into the club this summer.

Boehly admitted that huge mistakes have been made since he took over at Chelsea, and this could be yet another one.

As per FBRef, the 27-year-old has struggled to impose himself in the tackle as much as he would've liked, with Hojbjerg hovering just above the bottom 20% of midfielders across Europe for number of players tackled across the last 365 days, managing just 1.62 per 90 minutes all in.

In the Premier League, the £100k-a-week ace has also only created five big chances across the entire campaign, showing that Pochettino can surely do better in terms of bringing in a midfielder to break between the lines.

Overall, Hojbjerg has made 44 appearances for Spurs in 2022/23 across all competitions, registering five goals and seven assists, as per Transfermarkt.

Wrexham goalkeeper Ben Foster criticised the Dane for his role in Spurs' 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa last weekend on his YouTube channel, stating: “There was a clip doing the rounds last night of Hojbjerg. A fan has just focused on him for about a 30-second period. Tottenham don’t have the ball, so he’s doing a bit of defensive work. It’s painful. It’s a painful watch. He just looks lost. He doesn’t really know when to press, he doesn’t really know when to sit back in. He’s just wandering around, a few arms getting flinged about."

This is further backed up by a video that surfaced online after Spurs' defeat to Aston Villa, with Hojbjerg looking lethargic and lazy with not a care in the world, which is something Pochettino cannot risk after the season Chelsea have just had.

Looking ahead, Pochettino will surely be looking for a better alternative to help solidify the midfield area as Chelsea aim to bounce back in 2023/24.