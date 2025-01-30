Chelsea are planning to move for a marquee forward imminently after January discussions, with manager Enzo Maresca still on the hunt for a fresh attacking option after missing out on key targets.

Chelsea eye new attacker before January transfer deadline

The last few days of this winter window are upon us, with the February 3rd deadline day looming and Chelsea running out of time to acquire a final third upgrade for Maresca.

Christopher Nkunku is attracting interest from Bayern Munich and Manchester United, with the Frenchman reliably believed to be in search of a new landing spot as he seeks more regular game time.

Nkunku has already agreed personal terms with Bayern, but in the last week, serious talk has come to light that Chelsea could use United's interest in the 27-year-old to initiate talks over signing Ruben Amorim's star winger Alejandro Garnacho.

The Argentina international has been repeatedly linked with a move away this month, with Napoli having a £42 million bid rejected for Garnacho.

Chelsea are looking to take advantage of Garnacho's potential availability to strengthen Maresca's wide players, considering Mykhailo Mudryk's recent ban as a result of the Ukranian's failed drug test, not to mention a serious possibility that the versatile Nkunku could depart.

Chelsea's next five Premier League fixtures Date West Ham (away) February 3rd Brighton (away) February 14th Aston Villa (away) February 22nd Southampton (home) February 25th Leicester City (home) March 9th

While Chelsea are still believed to be pursing Bayern's Mathys Tel, the Frenchman has an array of other Premier League suitors, so it appears the Stamford Bridge hierarchy remain in pursuit of Garnacho as an alternative.

Chelsea to move for Alejandro Garnacho "in the coming hours"

According to L'Equipe reporter Loic Tanzi, Chelsea chiefs plan to make a return for Garnacho "in the coming hours", following discussions which have spanned several days.

That being said, United will demand around £80 million to let him go this late in the window, which is nearly what Napoli bid earlier in January. However, if Nkunku leaves, Tanzi writes that Chelsea will have money to reinvest in the signing of Garnacho from Old Trafford.

The South American, who's bagged eight goals and five assists in 34 appearances across all competitions, could be a wonderful option for Chelsea - considering both his age, potential and already-proven output in England.

Ex-Man United defender Raphael Varane, speaking back in 2023, also called Garnacho a potential game-changing player who can really make a difference.

"They have great talent," said Varane on Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri.

"They can bring speed on the pitch, create opportunities and create danger. We need these kind of players to make the difference and change games."