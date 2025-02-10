Chelsea are now planning to make a £21m bid for an exciting young winger, who could be brought in to replace Mykhailo Mudryk, according to a report.

Mudryk suspended after drugs test

It would be fair to say Mudryk's career at Stamford Bridge had failed to take off even prior to failing a drugs test, but now the Ukrainian's future could be very much hanging in the balance.

The winger risks a four-year ban from football if found to have knowingly taken a banned substance, but he continues to retain his innocence, saying: "This has come as a complete shock as I have never knowingly used any banned substances or broken any rules, and am working closely with my team to investigate how this could have happened,"

"I know that I have not done anything wrong and remain hopeful that I will be back on the pitch soon."

The outcome remains to be seen, but in the meantime, the Blues are believed to be looking at potential replacements, and reports from Spain have revealed Chelsea are now targeting New York City FC youngster Dylan Thomas.

The west Londoners are willing to make a €25m (£21m) bid for Thomas, who is viewed as a player who has the skill-set to possibly take Mudryk's place in the team.

The report asserts that the New York City youngster could fill the temporary gap which has opened up due to the Ukraine international's absence, while he could also be capable of replacing him on a long-term basis.

Still only 16, the starlet is described as an exciting prospect with enormous potential, indicating that signing him could be a savvy long-term investment.

Mudryk needs to be replaced at Chelsea

It seems a little odd for the report to claim the teenager could replace Mudryk on a short-term basis, given that he is still extremely young and is yet to even make his first-team breakthrough at New York City.

However, it is clear the 24-year-old needs to be replaced, regardless of how the doping issue pans out, as he has failed to adapt to life in the Premier League.

There have been some positive signs in the Conference League this term, but the former Shakhtar Donetsk man has been unable to force his way into the team in the league, having failed to make his mark ever since his arrival.

Although Thomas could be one for the future, it seems unlikely he will be selected by Enzo Maresca anytime soon, even if he does end up moving to Stamford Bridge, given his age and inexperience.

As such, it would be a wise move for Chelsea to sign a ready-made replacement in the summer, and versatile AFC Bournemouth forward Antoine Semenyo could be a good choice, with the Blues said to be preparing a £42m bid.