It has been a strange few years for Chelsea fans as they've watched their side go from lifting the Champions League trophy to struggling to hold onto a mid-table place in the Premier League.

However, while it's only been two and a half seasons since that night in Porto, the team is almost entirely different, with just three of the starting XI still in West London.

Chelsea's starting XI: UCL Final 2021 Player Where are they now? GK - Edouard Mendy Al-Ahli RCB - Cesar Azpilicueta Atletico Madrid CB - Thiago Silva Chelsea LCB - Antonio Rudiger Real Madrid RWB - Reece James Chelsea CM - N'Golo Kante Al-Ittihad CM - Jorginho Arsenal LWB - Ben Chilwell Chelsea CAM - Mason Mount Man United CAM - Kai Havertz Arsenal ST - Timo Werner Spurs

While it's fair to say that selling so many of those stars was a mistake, a player who failed to make the squad that night was sold just a few weeks later.

It wasn't a popular decision then, but with his value cratering since and Raheem Sterling now being worth more, the club got this one right.

Tammy Abraham's valuation at Chelsea

Tammy Abraham joined Chelsea's youth setup as a young boy and worked his way up through the myriad of junior teams to become one of several incredibly talented Cobham graduates who came to define the Frank Lampard team for the 2019/20 season.

However, before he had a chance in the Blues' first team, he would spend several seasons on loan, first with Bristol City, then Swansea City, before finally going to Aston Villa, where he would make a name for himself, scoring 26 goals and providing three assists in 40 appearances in the 2018/19 campaign.

Tammy Abraham's record before leaving Clubs Chelsea Aston Villa Swansea City Bristol City Appearances 82 40 39 48 Goals 30 26 8 26 Assists 12 3 5 4 Goal Involvements per Match 0.51 0.72 0.33 0.62 All Stats via Transfermarkt

The following year, he announced himself to the Chelsea faithful, scoring 18 goals and providing six assists in 47 appearances for Lampard's outfit.

Unfortunately for the Camberwell poacher, a mixture of injuries and the recent arrival of German striker Timo Werner seriously limited his chances in 2020/21, and he finished the campaign with 12 goals and six assists to his name from 32 appearances, of which just 18 were starts.

Worse still, the 6 foot 4 titan played just 231 minutes of Champions League action that season, but not a single minute came after the group stage.

So, with it rather clear that he wasn't in Thomas Tuchel's long-term plans, the England international was sold to Serie A side AS Roma for around £34m in 2021.

Tammy Abraham's valuation since leaving Chelsea

While the "superb centre-forward", as talent scout Jacek Kulig dubbed him, struggled during his final season at the Bridge, he excelled during his first season as a Roma player.

Then-manager José Mourinho clearly knew how to get the best out of Abraham, as he finished the season with 27 goals and five assists to his name in 53 appearances and played a crucial role in the club winning the UEFA Conference League, the first bit of European silverware in Roma's history.

At this point, it was starting to look like Chelsea had made a massive mistake in letting their academy gem leave for Italy and that there was no reason why he couldn't repeat or even improve his performances in the 2022/23 season.

Unfortunately, things didn't pan out that way, and in 54 matches, the player who couldn't stop scoring the season before could only manage nine goals and seven assists.

Tammy Abraham's Roma Career Season 2021/22 2022/23 Appearances 53 54 Goals 27 9 Assists 5 7 Goal Involvements per Match 0.60 0.29 All Stats via Transfermarkt

Now, he did suffer from two shoulder injuries, a muscular problem and an eye injury between September and April, but that only caused him to miss seven games in that period.

That said, he suffered a cruciate ligament injury in June 2023, which has seen him spend the last 279 days on the sidelines, in which he has missed 39 games.

While he's set to return this month, it's unlikely he'll return to the sort of form he showed two years ago, especially with Romelu Lukaku, who has scored 17 goals and provided four assists in 34 appearances leading the line.

This combination of poor form last season and worrying injury history has seen his value crater since he left Chelsea, with the CIES Football Observatory valuing him at just €15m, which is about £13m, or £21m less than he was sold for.

In comparison, Sterling, who has been mediocre since joining Chelsea, netting 17 times and providing 13 assists in 72 appearances, is still valued at a mighty €60m, or £51m.

Market Movers Football FanCast's Market Movers series explores the worldwide astronomical rises and falls of player transfer values.

Ultimately, there might still be a talented striker in Abraham, but his lacklustre return last year, combined with his worrying injury record and diminished value, make Chelsea's decision to sell him in 2021 look smart.