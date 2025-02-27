Didier Drogba's legacy at Chelsea is the stuff of legend.

The Ivorian striker was the beating heart of the Blues' golden era, a colossus who combined power, skill and an unparalleled ability to rise to the occasion when it mattered most, most notably in the 2012 Champions League final, where his unforgettable performance helped the Blues lift the trophy for the first time.

A decade after his departure, Chelsea are still yearning for a successor capable of replicating his impact on and off the pitch.

The club has seen a revolving door of strikers in the post-Drogba era, and while some such as Diego Costa enjoyed solid careers at Stamford Bridge, no one has been able to fully step into the lege