New Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca has been tasked with leading the Blues back towards a first Premier League title since the 2016/17 season but will face a tricky job of dislodging Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side.

The club haven’t looked convincing over the past couple of campaigns, with Maresca needing to galvanise the current crop of players if they are to end their drought without a league title this season.

However, despite the huge influx of signings since Todd Boehly’s takeover of the club back in 2022, the new boss is looking to make his own mark on the squad by completing numerous additions to close the gap created by the blue half of Manchester.

He’s already improved his midfield department with the addition of Leicester City star man Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, but despite big-money signings Enzo Fernández and Moises Caicedo also being within the Blues squad, Maresca still wants more additions.

He’s set his sights on one talent, who could form a fantastic partnership with another star currently in his Chelsea side.

According to Brazilian outfit Globo Esporte, Chelsea have made contact with the agent of Fulham midfielder Andreas Pereira over a move to Stamford Bridge this summer.

The Blues are said to be willing to offer between £30m and £35m for the playmaker's signature, however, they face tough competition from rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

The Brazilian registered ten goal contributions in his 37 appearances for the Cottagers last season, as he helped cement a 13th-placed finish.

The report also states that the Blues could potentially wait for players to leave west London before making a move for Pereira, with Conor Gallagher a player who could depart the Blues this summer.

Why Pereira could create a deadly partnership with Cole Palmer

After joining the Blues for £40m last summer from Manchester City, it was unclear how much of a first-team role Cole Palmer would have at Stamford Bridge under then-boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he immediately became a hit with the supporters, impressing with his direct dribbling and ability to create carnage in the final third alongside players such as Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke.

Palmer subsequently ended the campaign with 22 goals and 11 assists - registering the most goal contributions of any player in England’s top-flight during the 2023/24 campaign.

Pereira’s potential move to Stamford Bridge could allow the England international to further increase his already impressive output in front of goal, with the 28-year-old producing some excellent in-possession stats last campaign.

Andreas Pereira's PL stats per 90 (2023/24) Statistics Tally Games played 37 Goals + assists 10 Progressive passes 4.8 Progressive carries 1.9 Key passes 2.9 Passes into final third 3.3 Shot-creating actions 4.7 Stats via FBref

The “phenomenal” talent, as described by former boss José Mourinho, averaged 4.8 progressive passes and 2.9 key passes per 90 in the Premier League last season - with the latter ranking him within the top 2% of all players in the division.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Such figures would allow Palmer to be presented with more frequent opportunities, potentially allowing him to improve his already phenomenal goal return.

Pereira also managed 3.3 passes into the final third per 90, a huge key to his impressive tally of seven assists during the 2023/24 campaign.

Equally, the ex-United man is also deemed comparable to Arsenal star Martin Odegaard, according to FBref, with the pair notably alike in relation to their creative threat, having averaged 0.24 and 0.29 assists per 90, respectively, in 2023/24.

Whilst he may not be a signing that would impress many Chelsea fans, the Brazilian midfielder would certainly bring a lot of talent to Stamford Bridge that would be hugely beneficial to Maresca’s side.

His ability with the ball at his feet is up there with some of the best in the division, with the £35m fee touted potentially excellent business for an experienced talent such as Pereira - particularly if he can replicate the impact of Arsenal skipper, Odegaard, who contributed 18 league goals involvements last season for the Gunners.

Pereira could provide a slightly different option to the midfielders currently available to the Italian, potentially having the key to unlock Chelsea’s hunt for a top-four spot in 2024/25.