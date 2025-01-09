Chelsea have started the season strong under new manager, Enzo Maresca, leading them back into the top four in the Premier League alongside a faultless UEFA Conference League campaign so far with six wins from six in the groups.

The Blues are averaging 58.3% possession per game (2nd highest in the division), taking 15.8 shots per game (4th highest) and scoring 39 goals in 20 games (joint third best).

Whilst the goals were flowing early in the season, Maresca's side have taken a slight dip in this department over the festive period, being heavily reliant on Cole Palmer and Nicolas Jackson for their goals, leading to a dry patch when they are stifled.

This, alongside their struggles to break down a low block, could cause the Chelsea directors to make a move in the January transfer window, looking to bring another natural striker to the club to provide competition and support for Jackson.

Chelsea looking at the 'the new Gyokeres'

According to reports from journalist Graeme Bailey, Chelsea are among the teams plotting a move for Sporting forward, Conrad Harder. Arsenal are also said to be interested in the Danish striker, who would reportedly cost around £42m.

The 19-year-old has been dubbed "the new Gyokeres" by analysts Rising Stars on X (previously Twitter), whilst another analyst in Ben Mattinson has also compared the two players in terms of their build, running power, physicality and ball-striking qualities.

Harder has made 22 appearances for the Portuguese outfit this season, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

How Harder compares to Nicolas Jackson

Jackson has made 20 appearances for the Blues so far in 2024/25, scoring nine goals, providing three assists and totalling 1,485 minutes played, becoming an important figure for Maresca's side. His quality both on and off the ball is important to the system, carrying out a multitude of roles.

So, how does he compare to the Sporting man? Well, he certainly looks like a more well-rounded profile of striker.

Conrad Harder vs Nicolas Jackson comparison Stats (per 90 mins) Harder Jackson Goals 0.45 0.56 Assists 0.45 0.19 xG 0.17 0.60 xAG 0.17 0.12 Progressive Carries 2.39 2.19 Progressive Passes 1.96 1.31 Shots Total 4.68 3.13 Key Passes 1.52 1.06 Shot-Creating Actions 2.39 2.94 Aerial Duels Won 2.17 0.56 Stats taken from FBref

Both Harder and Jackson provide good levels of output, also helping their team to progress play. One strength both players have in common is their ability to carry the ball for their team, run the channels and therefore have the ability to make something out of nothing, especially in transition.

One area Harder excels in compared to Jackson is aerial duels won, winning 2.17 per 90 compared to just 0.56. Despite being just over 6-foot similar to Jackson, who is 6 foot 1, the Blues target appears to provide more box threat and aerial prowess than the Senegal international, using his compact body type to initiate contact and win duels against defenders.

Harder is similar to Jackson in the sense that he can provide a complete toolset, dropping deep to link play, progressing and helping his side in build-up, but also attacking the box and providing output for the team.

Maresca would likely welcome this type of player, bringing another striker option to challenge and potentially even Jackson, whilst also offering some extra aerial threat.