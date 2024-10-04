Chelsea are plotting a fresh end-of-year approach to sign a Brazilian defender, coming after BlueCo actually had a bid rejected for him in the summer window.

Chelsea looking to sign South American stars for Maresca

Earlier this week, reports emerged that the west Londoners are extensively scouting South America for talent.

Indeed, it is believed Chelsea are scouring the continent for fresh squad additions, as well as players from the region plying their trade elsewhere. Reliable Blues reporter Simon Phillips, writing via his Substack this week, claimed that Chelsea are looking at numerous centre-backs from Brazil, including Premier League star Murillo from Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea's next Premier League fixtures Date Nottingham Forest (home) October 6 Liverpool (away) October 20 Newcastle (home) October 27 Man United (away) November 3 Arsenal (home) November 10

Murillo's links to Chelsea are nothing new, but there are a few interesting alternatives in the sights of Todd Boehly as well. Chelsea are believed to be considering Robert Renan, who is currently on loan at Saudi side Al-Shabab, and rumour has it his Zenit St. Petersburg contract includes a £22 million release clause.

As well as Renan and Murillo, the likes of Vitor Reis (Palmeiras), Vitao (Internacional), Lucas Beraldo of PSG and Albacete starlet Kaiky are also on their radar.

"Chelsea will be looking to bring in a new centre back or two in the next couple of transfer windows," wrote Phillips.

"There is a real possibility of seeing a new one arrive in the January window should an opportunity present itself. SPTC sources understand that Chelsea are doing a lot of shopping and scouting in the South American region this season, taking a look at a number of centre backs. Not only in that region though, but players who have come from that region.

"Chelsea scouts have been stationed in a number of South American countries already from last season, but there is a real focus in the Brazilian Serie A this season as they also keep a watchful eye on the progress of pending new Chelsea player Estevao Willian."

Chelsea plot fresh approach to sign JP Chermont from Santos

According to a report by UOL this week, another Brazilian starlet in JP Chermont has real admirers at Stamford Bridge.

They claim Enzo Maresca's side lodged a £5 million bid for the 18-year-old during the summer, even if Santos may expect more than that given his contract includes a £59 million release clause.

However, it is believed that Chelsea are planning a fresh approach for Chermont at the end of this year, with scouts even dispatched to run the rule over him during his last match - a 1-0 victory over Operario in the Brasileiro Série B.

They add that Chelsea will continue to watch the teenager very closely and are seriously keen on bringing him to England, which is little surprise given the right-back's stellar reputation.

"He surprised against Palmeiras, and since then, I feel comfortable putting him on the field," said Santos head coach Fabio Carille after Chermont's performance in a 4-0 win over Brusque earlier this year.

"He is a young player with a lot of potential, and today was his best game. That game against Palmeiras really gave me confidence."