Chelsea are readying a £43m bid to sign a new striker this summer, it has been claimed, as they look to hand Enzo Maresca a new option for his frontline ahead of the upcoming Premier League season.

Questions over Chelsea's frontline

Though there are several options already at Maresca's disposal, things are set to change at Stamford Bridge ahead of the transfer window slamming shut on August 30th. David Fofana is expected to leave the club on loan this summer, with Fabrizio Romano revealing that the striker's departure could include an obligation to buy the attacker.

Meanwhile, summer addition Marc Guiu may be another player set to leave on loan: “I still don’t know if I will go on loan… but I think I'm ready for the Premier League,” the Spanish striker revealed. “It was tough decision to leave Barça, for sure — but I always wanted to play in the Premier League”.

And striker Armando Broja is another expected to depart ahead of the end of the transfer window, with the Albanian likely to make a permanent departure if an offer comes in. He struggled on loan with Fulham in the second half of the 2023-24 campaign and there have been few suitors for his signature thus far, though Juventus are reportedly considering him.

That will leave only Romelu Lukaku, who is reportedly training alone as he looks to push through an exit amid interest from Napoli and a return to Serie A seemingly beckoning.

Should all that transpire, the Blues will have just Christopher Nkunku and Nicolas Jackson as options to lead the line. As a result, they are now in the market for another.

Chelsea preparing £43m bid for La Liga talent

Now, it is being reported that the Blues are once again chasing Atlético Madrid talent Samu Omorodion as they look to add more depth to their frontline, and are even readying a bid for his services.

Chelsea had already seen one bid turned down for the 20-year-old this summer, but have resumed negotiations and Sky journalist Gianluca di Marzio reports that the Blues are "pushing hard" for the Spaniard, who is currently at the Olympic Games with his nation.

Now, he adds that talks are on to sign the 20-year-old in a deal worth 50m euros (£43m), with the two clubs also in talks over a deal for Conor Gallagher to join the Rojablanco in the coming days. Indeed, the two sides are in "continuous contacts" to complete both deals, which would see Chelsea finally land their no.1 summer target.

Yet to feature for the Atletico senior side, Omorodion spent last season on loan with Deportivo Alaves, where he scored eight times.

Omorodion's La Liga season 2023/24 Appearances 35 Starts 21 Goals 8 Assists 1 Shots on target per 90 1.13

As for style of play, he was dubbed "Haaland-esque" for one particular finish last season by Football analyst Ben Mattinson on X, who concluded that Atletico "have a star in their ranks". Now, it seems that Chelsea are set to add him to theirs instead.