The January transfer window laid bare just how close Newcastle United came to breaking Financial Fair Play rules, with their £155m in losses only keeping them out of trouble due to investments in into their charity foundation, academy and women's team. That said, amid those losses, the rumour mill has been going since January regarding potential departures.

Newcastle transfer news

Kieran Trippier, Callum Wilson and Miguel Almiron have all been linked with moves away from St James' Park in recent months, albeit without ever completing departures. What's more, Newcastle have only recently seen their fears over Joelinton's contract situation eased by reports that the Brazilian is closing in on a new deal at the club.

It's news that Eddie Howe will be pleased with, having spoken about the midfielder's situation a few months ago, saying via TNT Sports: "He has 18 months left on his contract so it's a possibility he'll be sold in the summer.

"I'm not a fortune teller but it's a possibility. I hope that's not the case. I want him to stay. I love him as a person and player. But before a player signs a contract he has to be happy with everything and we are not there yet."

That said, it's not just Joelinton that Howe should be worrying about. According to Simon Phillips, Chelsea are now eyeing a move to sign Sven Botman this summer in a shock move to boost their defensive options. The Blues are, of course, currently sitting 11th in the Premier League and four points below eighth-place Newcastle, perhaps creating questions over whether the move would even be an upgrade for Botman in the coming months.

Even if the Magpies could do with raising funds to balance the books, selling one of Howe's starting players to a Premier League rival should be out of the question for PIF this summer.

"Excellent" Botman is the key to Newcastle development

If Newcastle want to not only get back into the Premier League's top four but also then stay there for years to come, then keeping hold of their spine will be the key. And that's what the likes of Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman make up as arguably Howe's most important players.

Botman, in particular, at the heart of Newcastle's defence and still just 24-years-old is a player that the Magpies must do everything to keep hold of. The Magpies' Premier League record without the Dutchman this season speaks for itself.

Newcastle without Sven Botman Record (via Transfermarkt) Games 11 Losses 4 Wins 5 Draws 2 Goals conceded 15

Howe is well aware of the defender's importance too, saying via Chronicle Live last season: “Sven Botman was excellent tonight - I thought that was his best game for us aerially. He was dominant against their strikers. His use of the ball this season has been excellent but he’s also come on a lot in other areas. It was a good night for him - and us."