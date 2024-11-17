Chelsea are interested in signing a "magnificent" ace who could be available for £16.7m, according to a new report.

The Blues are likely going to be busy when the January transfer window opens as Enzo Maresca and co. will have their eyes on areas of the team that they would like to improve amid their bid for a Champions League place.

Related Chelsea leading the race to sign £45k-p/w international in 2025 Chelsea are ahead of the rest when it comes to signing a player at the end of this season.

Chelsea transfer news

It could be a busy month for Chelsea in terms of incomings and outgoings, as they have their eye on a few potential players, while players that are already at the club are being looked at by other teams.

One player that Chelsea are keen on signing is defender Jonathan Tah, but his arrival would only happen in the summer. The defender looks set to leave Bayer Leverkusen when his contract expires at the end of the campaign, and the Blues are looking to beat several interested teams to Tah's signing by securing an agreement in the new year.

Chelsea could have their eyes on one or two players leaving the club in January, with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall attracting interest from Aston Villa. The former Leicester City man has struggled since moving to Stamford Bridge, and a move, whether it be a permanent switch or a temporary one, could be on the cards in early 2025.

Villa hold an interest in the midfielder, but it depends on whether Chelsea and Maresca are willing to let Dewsbury-Hall leave for a rival also fighting for a European spot.

But while Chelsea have their eyes on the likes of Tah for next summer, they also have their eye on a player who could arrive in January.

Chelsea plotting £16.7m swoop for Lyon ace

According to a report from Spain, relayed by CaughtOffside, Chelsea are interested in signing Rayan Cherki from Lyon in January - and have even placed a €20m (£16.7m) offer. The Frenchman has been with Lyon since July 2010 and has firmly established himself as a key member of their starting XI in recent years.

Last season, he played 33 times in Ligue 1, scoring one goal and registering six assists. This season, Cherki, who has been dubbed "magnificent" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, has played seven league games and has one goal and one assist to his name.

But given the French club’s financial issues, Cherki could be about to leave them when January arrives. This report states that Chelsea and Liverpool are interested in signing Cherki, who is considered statistically similar to Ousmane Dembele by analysis site FBref.

Rayan Cherki's 23/23 Ligue 1 stats compared to Ousmane Dembele Metric Cherki Dembele Apps 33 26 Goals 1 3 xG 5.2 4.4 Goals per 90 0.05 0.18 Assists 6 8 xAG 4.2 6.7 Assists per 90 0.31 0.48 Shots (on target) 57 (17) 43 (14) Shots per 90 2.98 2.57 Progressive carries 93 160 Progressive passes 138 133

Despite the Blues' offer - which has reportedly been matched by Liverpool - the Ligue 1 side will look to get more than that price as the 21-year-old is contracted to the club until 2026. The cash-strapped club will aim to recoup as much money as possible given their financial issues, which leaves them under threat of relegation from the French top flight.