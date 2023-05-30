The nightmare is over for Chelsea. The club’s first season under new ownership has ended in complete disaster but everyone cannot contain their anticipation for the arrival of Mauricio Pochettino.

According to GOAL, the 1-1 draw against Newcastle United on the final day sentenced the Blues to their worst-ever points total (44) in the Premier League era and their lowest domestic finish since 1994.

The upcoming transfer window is the pivotal first opportunity for the Argentine to attempt to trim a hideously bloated squad, whilst also adding some much-needed injections of quality.

During the tumultuous Graham Potter era, it was reported that after Todd Boehly’s inexplicable £600m outlay there were so many players that some had to get changed in the corridor.

It resulted in a team stricken with unhappiness, instability, and a pitifully distinct lack of motivation.

One player who embodied this feeling was Hakim Ziyech, and if the club are going to move forward, then the Moroccan must not be in Pochettino’s plans next term.

What should happen to Hakim Ziyech?

The 30-year-old has endured an ineffective campaign that has generated no productivity.

Across a ridiculous season, the west Londoners have had three different managers and no one has seemed to fancy the Morrocan; he has only started 13 games in all competitions, registering just three assists, whilst drawing a blank in front of goal, as per Transfermarkt.

In January, the £100k-per-week man was discarded by Potter, and was seemingly set for a move to Paris Saint-Germain. He was so desperate to secure the move that he made a late dash to the French outfit’s offices, but the deal collapsed leaving the player bemused and frustrated.

Since his move to England in 2020, the winger has often cut a dejected figure, which was made more apparent by his different demeanour when he represented his country.

This was recognised by Joe Cole during Morocco’s World Cup campaign, who said: “He just looks like a happier player for Morocco. He's had a very difficult time at Chelsea, and he hasn't had a rhythm to his game.

“The Premier League doesn't suit him. It's aggressive, up and down. Playing for Ajax he could hug the touchline and the team would very much play through the lines, give him the ball and he's got a lovely left foot, comes inside, and delivers the ball.

“But when we've watched him here [Qatar], he's playing with an intensity and a smile on his face. Ziyech is a talented boy but it's just not worked for him at Chelsea.”

Pochettino must not try to prevent the inevitable and persuade the former Ajax man to stay, as Ziyech’s exit would be the first significant step to herald in the new era at Stamford Bridge.

Having been dubbed "awful" on plenty of occasions during his spell in London, it would be a great surprise if we ever see him in a blue shirt again. This must be the end of the road for the diminutive winger.